LongShort Cointegration

Long & Short Based on Cointegration

Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable indicator.

Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short and short trade between two separate assets. It can show you a Highly informative dashboard based on Cointegration Search you determine, with all statistical data for best Results!

The indicator determines whether or not the pair is cointegrated by running a number of statistical tests comparing the assets. Be mindful that whereas BxA may not exhibit cointegration, pair AxB may. You can determine whether AxB and BxA are cointegrated to get good trading results!


Recommended Usage Techniques

(a) Check if the pairs are cointegrate by the ADF test (Augmented Dickey Fuller test). 0% means the pairs are not cointegrating. 90% and 99% mean cointegration (Greater is better).
(b) Check if beta is positive or negative and pairwise correlation. BetaRotation is shown in the magenta line drawn by this indicator.
If beta is positive, check that all correlations are positive (correlations > 0% | min > 0% | max > 0%).
If beta is negative, check if all correlations are negative (correlation < 0% | min < 0% | max < 0%).

If the beta is positive and the correlation is greater than 0 (zero), then you may have a long-short situation:
When the residual line (yellow) reaches the upper band, sell the primary asset and buy the secondary asset (expect a normal reversal).

Once the residual line (yellow) reaches the lower band, buy the main asset and sell the secondary asset (expect reversal of normalcy).

Negative betas and correlations below 0 (zero) can lead to long-long or short-short situations:
Sell ​​the major and secondary Assets when the residual line (yellow) reaches the upper band (anticipate a normal reversal).

Buy ​​the major and secondary Assets when the residual line (yellow) reaches the lower band (anticipate a normal reversal).

Lot Size Ratio
The lot size ratio is determined by Beta or BetaRotation (you need to decide which one is right for you). To find the secondary asset lot size, simply multiply the primary asset lot by the beta.

If beta 0.5 and primary lot = 10, the secondary lot size will be 5. Given the lot size of the main asset, the indicator helps in this calculation.


Parameter list

Second symbol: Second Asset
Opposite Analisys: if "true", the indicator will perform full analisys of B x A
Lot Size: The Lot Size you want to trade with. Indicator will show your the lot size for main and secondary asset
Regression Candles: How many candles to run the Regressions and tests
Regression Type: Regression type, Simple or Multiple(with trend)
Regression Data: Data to run regression and tests. Prices or Percentage (Strong suggestion for Prices usage)
Beta Rotation Candles: How many candles to analize and determine the BetaRotation method
Index Data Type: You can choose between using raw data or Z-Score (Standardized data)
Deviation first line: Standard deviations to plot first line
Deviation second line: Standard deviations to plot second line
Lag-1: The indicator will not include current data in Regression Tests
Save CPU: Choose between running tests based ond Regression Period or All the Candles
Show Panel: Dashboard with a complete analisys based on Cointegration Search Parameters
Beginning: Number of candles for regression to begin search with
Step Size: Number of candles to add in next regression search
Total Steps: Number of steps of adding candles in regression search


If you face any doubts, feel free to message me!


Have good trades!

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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This indicator allows you to monitor and correlate several assets simultaneously. Using an operational reading technique applied in Multimarkets, the user is able to observe the behavior of other assets visible to the current asset that is operating. With this, the user's ability to make decisions becomes more robust and grounded. The indicator has the capacity to list up to 4 assets, with the possibility, also, to change the type of quote and be used both for the current price and the past pr
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Se você já ouviu falar do Método de  Wyckoff, Análise de dispersão de volume, etc., com certeza chegou até aqui para buscar o indicador que lhe faltava!! Nosso indicador é capaz de lhe mostrar a dispersão de volume negociado pelos grandes players durante todo o período de negociação! E o grande diferencial deste tipo de abordagem é a capacidade que este indicador possui de lhe mostrar onde está armado o "ACAMPAMENTO" dos BigPlayers e, assim, tirar o melhor proveito em seus trades, entrando junt
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Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
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Experts
Be aware that standard parameters are not a recommendated inputs! You should analyze and determine your own parameters for Long&Short trades! Long   &   Short   Based   on   Cointegration Statistical and Quantitative Long-Short (Pair Trading) approach for long and short positions. Your CPU will always be safe and stable when using Multiple Linear Regression if you have a reliable Expert Advisor. Based on the results of this indicator, you can execute a long and short or a long and long/short an
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