SuperRenko

This indicator creates the perfect RENKO for you to work with timeless types of Candles! Due to RENKO characteristics of timeless, the indicator adjusts trading arrows (otherwise they would be lost) and leaves them exactly where the negotiation occurred in Renko Candles! In addition, this indicator shows exactly the division between days, in order to make it clear to user where each trading session started and ended!

Furthermore, the following indicators were added, giving you bigger analysis power in your tradings:

  1. SuperTrend Indicator
  2. Donchian Channels


Important details:
  1. The automatically generated RENKO has an accuracy of up to 95% for small renkos (5R) and 100% accuracy for larger Renkos (from 10R) when compared to RENKO's own platforms (ProfitChart, TradingVIEW etc);
  2. The RENKO generated during trading hours is 100% accurate because it uses the trades ticks received on user platform as a data source!
  3. If you want to generate a REAL History, just go to "Strategy Tester" and run on "EVERY TICK IS BASED ON A REAL TICK";
  4. Unlike ALL others available on the MT5, this RENKO is ABSURDELY FAST and  RELIABLE!
  5. Parameter "BACKUP" save Renko History for even fast initialization on next call!

It has the following variables:
  1. Renko types (Ticks, Points, Pips or R);
  2. Show Wicks (yes / no);
  3. Renko size;
  4. How many days of history?
  5. Show Day Separation?
  6. Manage Trading ARROWS?

As it is an indicator, you will be able to call it through the iCustom function and apply any other indicator you want under it. To help you with programming, here are the main information:

  1. Close Buffer: 0
  2. Maximum Buffer: 1
  3. Minimum Buffer: 2
  4. Open Buffer: 3
  5. COLOR Buffer (1 = Neggative Candle and 2 = Positive Candle): 4
  6. Volume Ticks Buffer: 5
  7. Real Volume Buffer: 6
  8. Date / Time Buffer: 7
I hope this indicator is extremely useful and helps you to have great results in your negotiations !!!
















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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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