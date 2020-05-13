VolumeFlow

EchoCardiogram Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia Indicators

This indicator allows you to monitor and correlate several assets simultaneously. Using an operational reading technique applied in Multimarkets, the user is able to observe the behavior of other assets visible to the current asset that is operating. With this, the user's ability to make decisions becomes more robust and grounded. The indicator has the capacity to list up to 4 assets, with the possibility, also, to change the type of quote and be used both for the current price and the past pr