MultiLimitStop EA Demo

5

This EA (TRIAL VERSION) is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid.

So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient.


Main Purposes

  • Automation Pending orders grid style trading.
  • Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders:
    • fast
    • accurate
    • efficient
  • Automation of close Orders / Pending Orders.
  • Manage orders like Delete Pending, Close All, Close buy only, Close sell only.
  • Avoiding unwanted triggering of Placing Pending, Stop Loss, Take Profit in case the broker's stop level is different than usual.
  • Make work easier and faster.


EA Input Parameters

  1. Lots - default is 0.01.
  2. Inc_Lots - to increase lot when placing more than one order, default is 0.01. If 0, lot does not increase.
  3. MaxOrder - max order per click button, default is 5.
  4. Distance - distance from the current price to place the first order, default is 15.
  5. Step - distance between order to next order / next level, default is 20.
  6. TakeProfit - Take Profit level in units of the price chart, default is 10.
  7. StopLoss - Stop Loss level in units of the price chart, default is 0.
  8. Check Margin - True = EA will calculate margin required to using lots, False = EA will ignore calculation
  9. UseTrailing - True = Trailing will be activated, False = Trailing Off.
  10. TrailingStart - after profit x points TailingStop will start work
  11. TrailingStop - distance point to set TrailingStop (stoploss) from running price
  12. MagicNumber - used to identify the orders made by this EA, default is 0.
  13. SC_Comment - comment made by this EA, you can input anything.
  14. Color1 - color of displayed info.
  15. Color2 - color of displayed info.

For full version please go to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/22747

Reviews 2
Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:22 
 

Can be useful for sharp situation

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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Multi LimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
3.5 (6)
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Multi LimitStop EA ( MT5 ) This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster , accurate and  efficient . Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate effic
MultiLimitStop EA
Siti Latifah
5 (1)
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This EA is designed for automatic placing of pending orders (sell limit, buy limit, sell stop, buy stop) including Stop Loss & Take Profit levels (editable) with only one button click. This EA can make order multi pending level / pending orders grid. So, with this EA placing pending orders will be faster, more accurate and more efficient. Main Purposes Automation Pending orders grid style trading. Automation of the process of placing the Pending Orders: fast accurate efficient Automation of cl
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Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 00:22 
 

Can be useful for sharp situation

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.25 14:42 
 

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