ST Object by Symbol MT4

This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol.

Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name.

Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden.





Parameters

Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names.

Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot be used for checking the program performance.