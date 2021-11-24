ST Object by Symbol MT4

  • Utilities
  • Irek Gilmutdinov
    Irek Gilmutdinov

    Irek Gilmutdinov

    4.9 (569)
    I'm a software developer with focus on MetaTrader platform.
    I've got many years experience both in trading and coding:
    MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5)
    Amibroker (AFL)
    TradingView (Pine Script)
    ThinkOrSwim (Think Script)
    NinjaTrader (Ninja Script)
    CTrader (CAlgo)
    Personal job:
    6 products 67 comments
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 24 November 2021

This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol.

Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name.

Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden.


Parameters

  • Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names.

Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot be used for checking the program performance.

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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