ST Object by Symbol MT4
- Utilities
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Irek GilmutdinovI'm a software developer with focus on MetaTrader platform.
I've got many years experience both in trading and coding:
MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5)
Amibroker (AFL)
TradingView (Pine Script)
ThinkOrSwim (Think Script)
NinjaTrader (Ninja Script)
CTrader (CAlgo)
Personal job:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 November 2021
This utility binds each created graphical object to the chart symbol.
Binding is performed by adding a symbol prefix to a graphical object name.
Later, after you change the symbol on the chart, it provides displaying only the objects binded to the current symbol and all other objects become hidden.
Parameters
- Ignore objects with prefix - the indicator will skip graphical objects with the specified prefix in their names.
Note: demo version from the market is limited to strategy tester and cannot be used for checking the program performance.