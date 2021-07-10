Heiken Ashi MultiTime

  • In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input.
  • But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes.
  • You can use the Heiken Ashi indicator with time frames with latter to detect the trend direction and the Heiken Ashi indicator with lower time frames to find the signal in the trend direction. The higher these signals are issued in areas closer to the Heiken Ashi indicator candles with a higher time frame, the more valid they are.

Benefits of the Heiken Ashi Multi Time indicator :

  • Entry signals without repainting
If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
  • Multi Time display
By setting the indicator time, you can see the inductor at a higher time in the current time. This feature is very useful for finding trend direction.
  • Customization of computational method
Improve your results by determining Heiken Ashi calculation factors.
  • perfect opening of trades
The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
  • Heiken Ashi Multi Time works with any asset
It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.
  • Provides signals for any direction
The Heiken Ashi Multi Time  indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
  • Any chart timeframes will do
The Heiken Ashi Multi Time  indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to monthly (MN).
  • Visual and sound alerts
You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
  • Minimal risks
Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.

Heiken Ashi MultiTime for Meta trader5




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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
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This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
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Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
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