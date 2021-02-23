Break Out Magic
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 6 May 2021
- Activations: 5
<< See how it works on YouTube >>
You can also download the script of this indicator for free here:
Then copy it to the following address:
...\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts
Note that in order for the script to work, it must have already downloaded and activated the Break Out Magic indicator from the market.
Possibilities:
- Arrow signal to buy, sell and hit the targets
- Alert signal
- send mail
- Execute custom audio file
The Break Out Magic indicator monitors price fluctuations over a set period of time (adjustable rectangle). Then, according to the maximum and minimum price, in the second rectangle, it determines the outline break lines. And sets 3 goals to exit from each side.
In the settings we have:
Start Time: Start time of range
End Time: The end of range time
Expiration Time: Expiration break out time
Offset: The distance from the top and bottom for more security
Maximum range: Maximum allowable range
Minimum range: The minimum allowable range
Days displayed: days when the indicator is displayed in the past of the market.
range Color: The color of the first rectangle
range Color: The color of the second rectangle
Text Color: The color of the displayed text
Target Color: The color of the displayed targets.
Text Offset: The distance between text and objects
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