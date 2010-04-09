Ranging Magic

This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily.
The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it.

You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it.

It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range.


Other capabilities:

  •  Send emails, alarms and notifications when receiving a signal or reaching the destination.
  •  Adjust target price levels.
I wish you success.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
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In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
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