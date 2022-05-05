Surfboard


Benefits of the Surfboard indicator :

  • Entry signals without repainting
    • If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
  • perfect opening of trades
    • The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
  • Surfboard works with any asset
    • It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.
  • Provides signals for any direction
    • The Surfboard indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
  • Any chart timeframes will do
    • The Surfboard indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).
  • Visual and sound alerts
    • You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
  • Minimal risks

    • Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.


Surfboard indicator components :

  • Band:

    • In this indicator, there are three lines as dashed lines, which form a band. The upper dashed line marks the upper boundary of the band, and the lower dashed line marks the lower boundary of the band , and the middle dashed line marks the center of the bar .

  • Oscillator line:
    • There is also a continuous line that oscillates on the band.


Entry Strategy Idea :

  • Buy :

    • Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the bottom to the top, and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows:

    • High: When crossing the bottom line.
    • Medium: When it crosses the midline.
    • Low: When crossing the top line.

  • Sell :

    • Occurs when the oscillator line crosses one of the band lines from the  top  to the bottom , and stabilizes. In different cases, its validity is as follows:

    • High: When crossing the top line .
    • Medium: When it crosses the midline.
    • Low:  When crossing the bottom line.


notice :

The buy signal, near 0.7 and above, is more valid. And the sell signal, near -0.7 and below, is more credible .

Surfboard for Meta Trader5


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5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
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Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
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The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
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