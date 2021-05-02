This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily.

The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it.

You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range.



Other capabilities:

Send emails, alarms and notifications when receiving a signal or reaching the destination.

Adjust target price levels.

I wish you success.