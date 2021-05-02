Ranging

This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily.
The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it.

You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it.

It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range.


Other capabilities:

  •  Send emails, alarms and notifications when receiving a signal or reaching the destination.
  •  Adjust target price levels.
I wish you success.
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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<< See how it works on YouTube >> You can also download the script of this indicator for free here: BreakOutMagic_EA.ex4 Then copy it to the following address: ...\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts Note that in order for the script to work, it must have already downloaded and activated the Break Out Magic indicator from the market. Possibilities: Arrow signal to buy, sell and hit the targets Alert signal send mail Execute custom audio file The Break Out Magic indicator monitors price fluctuations over
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In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
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Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
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This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
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Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
Heiken Ashi Multi Time
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
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In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
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Armanazizi
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Armanazizi 2021.05.02 15:04 
 

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yaser333sut
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yaser333sut 2021.05.02 13:24 
 

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