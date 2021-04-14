Break out Magic Season

<< See how it works on YouTube >>

Possibilities:

  • Arrow signal to buy, sell and hit the targets
  • Alert signal
  • send mail
  • Execute custom audio file

The Break Out Magic indicator monitors price fluctuations over a set period of time (adjustable rectangle). Then, according to the maximum and minimum price, in the second rectangle, it determines the outline break lines. And sets 3 goals to exit from each side.

In the settings we have:
Start Time: Start time of range
End Time: The end of range time
Expiration Time: Expiration break out time
Offset: The distance from the top and bottom for more security
Maximum range: Maximum allowable range
Minimum range: The minimum allowable range
Days displayed:  days when the indicator is displayed in the past of the market.
range Color: The color of the first rectangle
range Color: The color of the second rectangle
Text Color: The color of the displayed text
Target Color: The color of the displayed targets.
Text Offset: The distance between text and objects


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Break Out Magic
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
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<< See how it works on YouTube >> You can also download the script of this indicator for free here: BreakOutMagic_EA.ex4 Then copy it to the following address: ...\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Experts Note that in order for the script to work, it must have already downloaded and activated the Break Out Magic indicator from the market. Possibilities: Arrow signal to buy, sell and hit the targets Alert signal send mail Execute custom audio file The Break Out Magic indicator monitors price fluctuations over
Ranging
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
Heiken Ashi MultiTime
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
Surfboard
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
Ranging Magic
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
This is a powerful indicator that is very easy to work with. Its default setting is for the euro-dollar pair, but with the right settings it can be used in all markets and all time frames less than daily. The basis of the work of the Ranging indicator is to find areas of price range and get signals from it. You can specify the duration of the valid sufferings and the minimum and maximum price in it. It is also possible to determine the number of reliable signals received from each range. Other
Surf Board
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
Heiken Ashi Multi Time
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input. But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes
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Armanazizi
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Armanazizi 2021.05.02 20:47 
 

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