Break out Magic Season

<< See how it works on YouTube >>



Possibilities:



Arrow signal to buy, sell and hit the targets

Alert signal

send mail

Execute custom audio file

The Break Out Magic indicator monitors price fluctuations over a set period of time (adjustable rectangle). Then, according to the maximum and minimum price, in the second rectangle, it determines the outline break lines. And sets 3 goals to exit from each side.

In the settings we have:

Start Time: Start time of range

End Time: The end of range time

Expiration Time: Expiration break out time

Offset: The distance from the top and bottom for more security

Maximum range: Maximum allowable range

Minimum range: The minimum allowable range

Days displayed: days when the indicator is displayed in the past of the market.

range Color: The color of the first rectangle

range Color: The color of the second rectangle

Text Color: The color of the displayed text

Target Color: The color of the displayed targets.

Text Offset: The distance between text and objects



