All TimeFrames Moving Averages MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.8
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 8
Many indicators are based on the classical indicator Moving Average.
The indicator All_TF_MA shows crossing of 2 MA from each TimeFrames.
You will be able to change main input parameters for each MA for every TF.
Example for M1 TF:
- Period1_Fast = 5
- Method1_Fast = MODE_EMA
- Price1_Fast = PRICE_CLOSE
- Period1_Slow = 21
- Method1_Slow = MODE_SMA
- Price1_Slow = PRICE_TYPICAL