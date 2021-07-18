Romb top or bottom MT5
- Indicators
-
Dmitry FedoseevНовый вариант эксперта exp_iCustom - exp_iCustomNew в маркете: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5660
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 July 2021
- Activations: 5
An indicator of patterns #11 and #12 ("Diamond Tops" and "Diamond Bottoms") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski.
Parameters:
- Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears
- Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)
- PeriodBars - indicator period
- K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition
- ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17
- ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels
- ShowLevels - show levels
- ColUp - color of arrow up
- СolDn - color of arrow down
Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and do not disappear.
It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.
Recommended optimization parameters: PeriodBars.