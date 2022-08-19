Trading Sessions Indicator Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.7
- Updated: 19 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Highlights trading sessions on the chart
The paid version of the Trading Sessions Indicator Free product with the possibility of customizing the start/end of sessions.
Trading Sessions Indicator highlights the starts and ends of each trading sessions.
[OPTIONS:]
- Asian session Open
- Asian session Close
- Asian session OpenSummertime
- Asian session CloseSummertime
- European session Open
- European session Close
- European session Open
- European session Close
- Timeshift
Please use M15-H2 timeframes for best results.
Added correction for timeframes M1,M5.
Approximate correction:
Bars Correction
------------------
23.50 ____ 10
23.54 ____ 5
23.55 ____ 4(5)
00.05 ____ 5(6)
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