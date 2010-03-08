Shams Universal Indicator Connector Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 14.0
- Activations: 5
🚀 Key Features:
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Universal Connectivity: Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes .
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Invisible TP/SL Mode: Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting .
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Smart Loss Recovery: Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely .
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Account Protection: Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital .
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MTF Filter: Verify signals with a higher timeframe to eliminate market noise and false breakouts .
🛠️ Core Parameters & Functions:
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Trading Mode: Switch between MANUAL MODE (Utility Manager) and INDICATOR MODE (Fully Automated) .
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Signal Source: Choose SOURCE BUFFER ARROW for indicator lines or SOURCE OBJECT ARROW for physical chart arrows .
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Signal Customization: Fine-tune trade execution via SignalMode (Current/Next Candle), CheckCandleColor , and max allowed execution seconds .
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Trade Spacing: Prevent over-trading using the MultipleTrades and MultipleTradeAfterBar spacing filters .
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Opposite Close: Automatically closes open Sell positions on a fresh Buy signal, and vice versa .
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Exit Modes: Close trades by fixed price ( BY TP / BY SL ), by time duration ( BY TIME ), or after a specific number of bars ( BY CANDLE ) .
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Trailing Stop: Lock in running profits dynamically using either Pips-based or USD-amount-based trailing .
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Smart Re-Entry: Automatically re-enters trades in the same direction after a loss up to a specified maximum limit .
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Fallback Lot: Automatically downgrades to your base lot size if a recovery trade fails due to low free margin .
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On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, live-updating HUD displaying real-time stats, current P/L, and account status.