BlueDigitsFx Open Trades

4.88
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx
Designed to improve workflow and trade management
Also available for MetaTrader 5
Optional access to updates & support via the BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot

BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT4 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time.
Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs.
This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster decision-making and improved trade management throughout your trading sessions.

Reviews 42
Satyam Shivam
30935
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:36 
 

excellent product

Satz Trias
73
Satz Trias 2021.09.15 19:02 
 

Its awesome, i will upgrade to full version, because eurusd & audusd for free i want to take this to xauusd :p

Саша Петрухин
106
Саша Петрухин 2021.04.28 09:48 
 

очень хороший

More from author
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (152)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator, and
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.25 (8)
Indicators
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Designed to improve workflow and trade management Also available for MetaTrader 4 Optional access to updates & support via the   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT5 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time. Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs. This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster d
FREE
Synthethic Savages Alert for Volatility Indexes
Ziggy Janssen
4 (1)
Indicators
*Non-Repainting Indicator Arrow Indicator with Push Notification based on the Synthethic Savages strategy for synthethic indices on binary broker. Signals will only fire when the Synthethic Savages Strategy Criteria is met BUT MUST be filtered. Best Signals on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross. Synthethic Savage Alerts is an indicator that shows entry signals with the trend. A great tool to add to any chart.  Best Signals occur on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross + Signals on
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator,
BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer
Ziggy Janssen
4.85 (13)
Indicators
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Quick symbol switching for improved trading workflow MetaTrader 4 version only Optional access to updated & support via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer MT4 BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer is a lightweight utility that allows traders to quickly change the symbol of an existing chart while keeping all indicators, objects, and chart settings intact. It is designed to improve workflow efficiency when analyzing or trading
FREE
BlueDigitsFx Command Center
Ziggy Janssen
4.83 (23)
Utilities
Trading Dashboard Utility by BlueDigitsFx Designed For centralized trade monitoring and control MetaTrader 5 version coming soon... Optional access to updates & support via  t the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant *All In One Trading Utility, Breakthrough solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! BlueDigitsFx Explains How To Use The Command Center In Detail :  https://youtu.be/rNZlrFMDHy8 BlueDigitsFx's Command Center Is An All in 1 Utility with a variety of options to work with.
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.77 (47)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT5 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT5 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT5
Ziggy Janssen
2 (1)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergenc
