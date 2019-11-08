BlueDigitsFx Open Trades
- Indicators
- Ziggy Janssen
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 29 December 2025
Designed to improve workflow and trade management
Also available for MetaTrader 5
Optional access to updates & support via the BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot
BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT4 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time.
Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs.
This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster decision-making and improved trade management throughout your trading sessions.
excellent product