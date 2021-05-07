New York Trade X MT5

Money Flow X MT5 is an EA based on Money Flow Index.

Money Flow Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted.

Money Flow Trade MT5 X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.

May your dreams come true through Money Flow Trade X MT5.

Good luck.

=== Inquiries ===

E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com


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CCI Trade X
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CCI Trade X is an EA based on Commodity Channel Index. Commodity Channel Index parameters such as BuyShift, SlowEMA, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted. CCI Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through CCI Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Ichimoku Trade X
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Awesome Trade X
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New York Trade X
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Money Flow X is an EA based on Money Flow Index. Money Flow Index parameters such as BuyShift, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted. Money Flow Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Money Flow Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Peanut Indicator
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DIP Indicator Oshime   DIP Indicator Oshime This indicator is based on Oshimegai(buying on the dips). This is based on Moving Average line so this indicator indicates the lines based on long term trend and short term trend. So this indicator is helpful when you trade with a short time flames. Therefore, you can find easily in   M5   or   M15   and   M30   flame when you should get the positions of sell or buy. HOW TO USE Blue   UP   Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.) Pa
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