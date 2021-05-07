New York Trade X MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Money Flow X MT5 is an EA based on Money Flow Index.
Money Flow Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted.
Money Flow Trade MT5 X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Money Flow Trade X MT5.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com