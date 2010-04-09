TradeFocus

Trade Focus identifies fast and slow moving average crossovers, ensuring you capitalize on trend reversals and market direction changes. With minimal inputs, it helps you catch early trend shifts efficiently.





Trade Focus is designed for traders aiming to meet specific trading goals, especially in challenging environments like prop firms. It offers strategic tools like daily profit and loss targets and advanced risk management settings to help you stay within firm-imposed limits.

For traders looking for an aggressive recovery strategy, Trade Focus includes a customizable strategic loss recovery mode. This mode requires a larger deposit of at least $2000, but it enhances the EA's ability to recover from drawdowns faster, giving you an edge during drawdown periods.





Easy Setup: Attach Trade Focus to a single chart USDCAD M15 , configure the settings, and let the EA manage everything. After purchasing, contact us to join the Telegram channel for updates, set files, and the latest trading news. Our mql5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/kiabots

Our EA usage guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760177







Discounted Price: Act now to get Trade Focus at a discounted price. The future price will be set at $2000 USD.





Important: The recovery mode is designed for larger accounts. Make sure to use a deposit of at least $2000 to minimize risk. For smaller accounts, it is recommended to use the standard mode for more controlled risk.





For prop firm challenges, Trade Focus provides built-in tools for meeting daily profit and loss targets. With these settings, you can ensure that you stay within strict firm limits, improving your chances of passing evaluations and challenges.

With features like trailing stop and precise lot-sizing control, Trade Focus offers flexible risk management. Whether you’re looking for slow, steady growth or targeting quick wins, the EA adapts to your personal trading style.