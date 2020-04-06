Gold Accumulator
- Experts
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🏆 GOLD ACCUMULATOR — Smart Expert Advisor for Gold Trading
🎯 Main Parameters
-
Starting Volume: 0.01 lots
-
Lot Increment: 0.01 per hedge
-
Hedge Distance: 3000 points
-
EMA Period: 200
-
Target Profit: $2
-
Identifier: Magic 242
⚙️ How It Works
Entry Signal:
-
Price crossing the EMA 200 moving average
Opening a Position:
-
First order with a volume of 0.01 lots
-
On a pullback of 3000 points — a hedging order is opened
-
Each subsequent hedge increases the volume by 0.01 lots
Trade Closure:
-
All positions are closed when the total profit reaches $2
📊 Risk Management
-
Fixed starting lot of 0.01
-
Progressive volume increase when hedging
-
Automatic closure at target profit
-
Designed for cent accounts from $500
💻 Trading Conditions
-
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account: Cent (from 50,000 cents)
-
Recommendation: Use of VPS
🛠 Setup and Testing
-
Demo testing for 1-2 weeks
-
Testing mode: "Every tick based on real ticks"
-
Data quality: 99%
-
Recommended data sources: Tickstory, QuantDataManager
🎯 Strategy Essence
Combines trend trading based on the EMA 200 with a hedging method to protect against pullbacks. The increased hedge distance of 3000 points ensures less frequent but more significant hedging positions. Automatic closure upon reaching the target profit ensures stability and risk control.
🚀 Happy Trading!