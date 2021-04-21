Trends Line
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
The Trend Line indicator shows the potential trend direction based on the cyclical-wave dependence. The Trend Line can be used as the direction of potential market movement.
Thus, all rays of the intersection will be optimal rays in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.