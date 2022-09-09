



Strategy Maker Example







MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/65717

MT5: mql5.com/en/market/product/66466













Strategy:

When the moving average 50 breaks the moving average 100 upwards, we have a sell signal.

Attention: moving average settings are default.





Steps to build a strategy with “Strategy Maker” tool





Step 1: Select moving average indicator.









Step 2: Adjust the strategy

Here we have to adjust our strategy.

When the first moving average (with a period of 50) breaks the second moving average (with a period of 100) in the first candle, we will have a sell signal.









Step 3: Show the strategy made on the chart

Set when your strategy is shown on the chart.

Also select the display method.

For example, we set it to display in 2022.03 - 2022.09 with a number.





Step 4: Test the strategy in the past

Set when your strategy will be tested

You must specify the following values:

Profit limit(TP), loss limit(SL), trade volume(LOT), type of trade(sell or buy), Date

For example, we first set:

TP:25 pip , SL:25 pip , Lot: 0.01 , TypeTrade:sell , Date: 2022.06-2022.09

Run the test to see the results





As you can see, 2551 signals have been found for this strategy in this one year (15 minutes in time frame).

Profit amount: $ 3430

Loss amount: -2947 dollars

Total result: $ 482





Step 5: Change settings to find the best settings

Change the settings dozens or even hundreds of times for the best setting















