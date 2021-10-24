TheStrat Patterns - Configuration Settings

Introduction

All the configurable options for TheStrat Patterns Indicator are given below, with a description of how they can be used to make the Indicator work your way.

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65241

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67135





Settings



DisplayMode

You can choose how the patterns are displayed. Choose from the following options.

Rectangle - Draws a box around the candles making up the pattern.

Outline - Draws an unfilled rectangle around the candles that make the pattern. Less obtrusive than the filled rectangle

UnderOver - Draws a small box above or below the candles making the pattern. This mode is better when you have a feel for TheStrat, but want some reassurance that you have indeed spotted a valid pattern.

Label - This just draws the label showing what type of pattern is currently active. Useful when you are fully conversant with TheStrat and just want a visual cue.

None - Alarms will fire, and the numbers will show above the candles, but no other visual cues will be shown.

ShowActionablePatterns

When true, Actionable patterns are displayed



ShowInforcePatterns

When true, In-Force patterns are displayed

ShowPatternName

When true, the name of the pattern is displayed to the right of the pattern rectangle.

UseSoftBoxFill

When true, the pattern rectangle is coloured using a tint of the BullishRectangleColour or BearishRectangleColour. We think this makes the display much clearer, but you can choose to have the rectangle filled with the selected colour instead.

BullishRectangleColour

The colour used to fill the pattern rectangle when the pattern is Bullish. Used in conjunction with UseSoftBoxFill

BearishRectangleColour

The colour used to fill the pattern rectangle when the pattern is Bearish. Used in conjunction with UseSoftBoxFill

ActionablePatternColour

The colour used to draw, and optionally fill, the actionable patterns. Also used for the label colour.

BullishFontColour

The colour used to display the pattern name for a Bullish pattern.

BearishFontColour

The colour used to display the pattern name for a Bearish pattern.

FontName

The font to use for the pattern name

FontSize

The size of font to use for the pattern name and candle numbers.

AutoSizeFont

When true, the pattern name and candle numbers will be scaled according to the chart zoom levels. When false, the candle numbers and pattern name will use the FontSize setting.

ShowInside

When true, the candle number is shown for Inside candles.

ShowTrending

When true, the candle number is shown for Trending candles.

ShowOutside

When true, the candle number is shown for Outside candles.

InsideFontColour

The colour to use for an Inside candle number

TrendingFontColour

The colour to use for an Trending candle number

OutsideFontColour

The colour to use for an Outside candle number

SoundAlerts

When true, an audible alert is sounded when a tradable pattern is identified.

MinMinutesBetweenSoundAlerts

The minimum number of minutes between sound alerts. If you want a sound alert for identified patterns every minute, set it to 1, every 10 minutes, 10 etc.

SoundFilename

The indicator has a built-in sound it uses for alerts. You can override it here by supplying the filename of a .wav file in your MetaTrader /Sounds folder.



Additional Information

For more information about TheStrat, visit www.thestrat-indicators.com/about



If you find this indicator useful, you might find the following of interest







TheStrat Candles

- Labels the candles on your chart according to TheStrat candle types

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/candles

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66288

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67132

TheStrat Levels

- Shows trade entry points as levels on your chart, with potential targets and stops too.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/levels

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65909

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67133

TheStrat TFC Monitor

- Shows the current candle state for multiple timeframes on your chart.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/tfc

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67410

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67418

TheStrat FTFC

- Shows Full Time Frame Continuity state on your chart as a band with upper and lower levels.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/ftfc

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66295

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67134

TheStrat Monitor

- Shows all the details for multiple symbols on one screen, giving the candle type, state and any patterns in-force or actionable.

- www.thestrat-indicators.com/monitor

- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67375

- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67376



