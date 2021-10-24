TheStrat Patterns - Configuration Settings

Introduction
All the configurable options for TheStrat Patterns Indicator are given below, with a description of how they can be used to make the Indicator work your way.
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65241
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67135
Settings
DisplayMode
You can choose how the patterns are displayed. Choose from the following options.
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Rectangle- Draws a box around the candles making up the pattern.
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Outline- Draws an unfilled rectangle around the candles that make the pattern. Less obtrusive than the filled rectangle
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UnderOver - Draws a small box above or below the candles making the pattern. This mode is better when you have a feel for TheStrat, but want some reassurance that you have indeed spotted a valid pattern.
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Label - This just draws the label showing what type of pattern is currently active. Useful when you are fully conversant with TheStrat and just want a visual cue.
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None- Alarms will fire, and the numbers will show above the candles, but no other visual cues will be shown.
ShowActionablePatterns
When true, Actionable patterns are displayed
ShowInforcePatterns
When true, In-Force patterns are displayed
ShowPatternName
When true, the name of the pattern is displayed to the right of the pattern rectangle.
UseSoftBoxFill
When true, the pattern rectangle is coloured using a tint of the BullishRectangleColour or BearishRectangleColour. We think this makes the display much clearer, but you can choose to have the rectangle filled with the selected colour instead.
BullishRectangleColour
The colour used to fill the pattern rectangle when the pattern is Bullish. Used in conjunction with UseSoftBoxFill
BearishRectangleColour
The colour used to fill the pattern rectangle when the pattern is Bearish. Used in conjunction with UseSoftBoxFill
ActionablePatternColour
The colour used to draw, and optionally fill, the actionable patterns. Also used for the label colour.
BullishFontColour
The colour used to display the pattern name for a Bullish pattern.
BearishFontColour
The colour used to display the pattern name for a Bearish pattern.
FontName
The font to use for the pattern name
FontSize
The size of font to use for the pattern name and candle numbers.
AutoSizeFont
When true, the pattern name and candle numbers will be scaled according to the chart zoom levels. When false, the candle numbers and pattern name will use the FontSize setting.
ShowInside
When true, the candle number is shown for Inside candles.
ShowTrending
When true, the candle number is shown for Trending candles.
ShowOutside
When true, the candle number is shown for Outside candles.
InsideFontColour
The colour to use for an Inside candle number
TrendingFontColour
The colour to use for an Trending candle number
OutsideFontColour
The colour to use for an Outside candle number
SoundAlerts
When true, an audible alert is sounded when a tradable pattern is identified.
MinMinutesBetweenSoundAlerts
The minimum number of minutes between sound alerts. If you want a sound alert for identified patterns every minute, set it to 1, every 10 minutes, 10 etc.
SoundFilename
The indicator has a built-in sound it uses for alerts. You can override it here by supplying the filename of a .wav file in your MetaTrader /Sounds folder.
Additional Information
For more information about TheStrat, visit www.thestrat-indicators.com/about
If you find this indicator useful, you might find the following of interest
- Labels the candles on your chart according to TheStrat candle types
- www.thestrat-indicators.com/candles
- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66288
- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67132
TheStrat Levels
- Shows trade entry points as levels on your chart, with potential targets and stops too.
- www.thestrat-indicators.com/levels
- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65909
- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67133
TheStrat TFC Monitor
- Shows the current candle state for multiple timeframes on your chart.
- www.thestrat-indicators.com/tfc
- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67410
- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67418
TheStrat FTFC
- Shows Full Time Frame Continuity state on your chart as a band with upper and lower levels.
- www.thestrat-indicators.com/ftfc
- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66295
- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67134
TheStrat Monitor
- Shows all the details for multiple symbols on one screen, giving the candle type, state and any patterns in-force or actionable.
- www.thestrat-indicators.com/monitor
- MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67375
- MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67376