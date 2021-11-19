Get Ticks and Points Count
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed for M1 timeframe and shows:
- sum of ticks when the price goes up divided by sum of ticks when the price goes down (red color);
- sum of points when the price goes up divided by sum of points when the price goes down (green color).
The correlation between the number of ticks and the number of points for each and every minute will give enough data for scalping.