H4 candles on the lower timeframe charts

H4 candles on the lower timeframes indicator allows the user to display the four hour timeframe on the lower timeframe chart. The indicator shows the closed H4 candles on the chart. It does not show the last unclosed H4 candle. You can position and color the candles with or without price labels (High/Low/Open/Close of the four hour period) and High/Low lines. It can help to see the bigger picture if you are a day trader or scalper.

The most efficient way to use on the M5 and M15 charts, but you can use on the M1/M5/M15/M30/H1 timeframes.

On the H1 timeframe, please use the WidhtOfTheCandle = widht_4 value at least.

On the M30 timeframe, please use the WidhtOfTheCandle = widht_2 or widht_4 value.


Parameters

  • Candle
  • UpCandleColor - bullish candle color.
  • DownCandleColor - bearish candle color.
  • Candles_in_the_background - show the candles in the background.
  • PositionOfTheCandle - position of the H4 candle.
  • WidhtOfTheCandle - width of the body.
  • WidhtOfTheWick - width of the wick.
  • Price labels
  • ShowPriceLabel - enable/disable the price labels on the chart.
  • FontColor - color of the price labels.
  • PriceLabelSize - size of the price labels.
  • H4 high/low lines
  • ShowHighLowH4Line - enable/disable the H4 High/Low lines on the chart.
  • LineColor - color of the lines.
  • LineSytle - style of the lines.


Please let me know about the features you like & I 'll add them in the next version.

Best Regards,

Krisztian Kunzer

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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