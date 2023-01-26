Prometheus Trade Engine MT4

Prometheus Trade Engine is an indicator that combines price action, ratio based indicator with custom indicators& other lagging indicators to create this leading indicator that has a multi-timeframe approach to trading so that you are able to see what other timeframes are doing all in one chart and give you high probability trade setups to assist you to make a prediction on what is MOST likely to happen in the market going foward

Chart Features

1. Reversal Zone

  • It is the rectangular box on your chart which is based on a close approximation to 50% & 61.8% fibonacci retracement levels over the high-low period of 100 bars.
  • By default, Blue rectangle is set to indicate that you are temporarily on a LONG trend with 50% above & 61.8% below;
  • Red rectangle is set to indicate that you are temporarily on a SHORT trend with 61.8% above & 50% below. It is drawn automatically so when the trend changes the tool redraws it automatically depending on your timeframe of choice.
  • It gives you a level where bulls and bears battle it out on who will dominate future price moves
  • When the Reversal Zone holds then price will bounce off that zone but when the Reveral Zone is breached it gives you a[leading]indication ahead of time that the current trend is MOST likely about to change so adjust your trading rational appropriately
  • When there is NO retracement level available then there will be NO Reversal Zone thus NO Price Move, so you stay out of the market

2. Price Action Signal

  • It is the arrow displayed on a specific candle. These arrows are NOT buy/sell arrows but rather price action signals.
  • It can be reversal signals or trend continuation signals, this will depend on where it appears on your chart. They DO NOT repaint
  • Scenarion I: If you have a bullish arrow on a bullish candle then price is most likely going to shoot LONG;If its a bearish arrow on a bearish candle then price is most likely going to collapse SHORT.
  • Scenarion II: If its a bullish arrow on a bearish candle then price is most likely going to move LONG momentarily before collapsing SHORT;If its a bearish arrow on a bullish candle the price is most likely going to move SHORT momentarily before shooting LONG
  • DO NOT rely only on these signals but use them together with the other indicators to increase your probability for some signals will undoubtedly fail but if you use them with the rest of the indicators then you have an edge;
  • You can even use a failed signal to your advantage

3. Price Move - It is based on where price is relative to the reversal zone; Above = bullish moves; Below = bearish moves

4. Daily Move - It is based on where price is relative to the daily open

5. Daily Index - It is based on current price relative to the open-high-low-close price of the daily candle; scale is 0 to 100 [0 = daily open & 100 = new high or new low]
   The higher the value the further the price is to the open; The lower the value the closer price is to the open

6. Analysis

  •    Trend Strength - Displays the overall strength of the trend; Scale is 50 to 100 [50 = weak & 100 = strong]
  •    Asset Strength - Displays the strength of the asset; Scale is 0 to 9 [0 = weak & 9 = strong]
  •    Strength Index [RSI] - Displays the RSI level
  •    MACD - Displays whether the MACD is above or below zero
7. Average [Moving Average] - Displays a multi time frame approach of where price is relative to the set moving average above or below

8. Momentum - Displays set momentum bullish or bearish across each time frame

9. Direction [ADX] - Displays set average directional movement index bullish or bearish across each timeframe

10. Market Sentiment -  Displays the traders choice of market direction call or put

Parameters

Period Settings

  • Average Period       - Set period for Moving Average, default set to 50 [Recommended]
  • Momentum Period      - Set period for Momentum, default set to 14 [Recommended]
  • Direction Period     - Set period for ADX, default set to 14 [Recommended]
  • Stength Index Period - Set period for RSI, default set to 14 [Recommended]
  • Reversal Zone Alert  - Set alert screen pop-up message, default set to TRUE [Optional]
Color Settings
  • Symbol Color  - Set color symbol on your chart, set to [Black 40,40,40] for Blackboards [Default] & DarkGray for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • Panel Color   - Set color for the right hand panel, set to White for Blackboards [Default] & DarkGray for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • Value Color   - Set color for values on the Analysis Section, set to Black for Blackboards [Default] & White for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • Bullish Color - Set color for bullish indicator move, set to DodgerBlue for Blackboards [Default] & Green for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • Bearish Color - Set color for bearish indicator move, default set to Red for Blackboards & Whiteboards
  • Flat Color    - Set color for flat indicator move, set to Yellow for Blackboards [Default] & Gold for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • ReversalZoneLong Color  - Set color for LONG Reversal Zone, set to Blue for Blackboards [Default] & Green for Whiteboards [Recommended]
  • ReversalZoneShort Color - Set color for SHORT Reversal Zone, default set to Red for Blackboards & Whiteboards
  • Timeframe Color         - Set color of current chart timeframe, default set to Magenta for Blackboards & Whiteboards

Trade Setups

1. Reversal Bounce

Take a Reversal Bounce trade when price has bounced off the SHORT/LONG Reversal Zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from Prometheus Trade Engine &
price action signal. Price MUST close INSIDE/BELOW the SHORT reversal zone for a PUT OR INSIDE/ABOVE the LONG reversal zone for a CALL.The closer the price
is to the Reversal Zone the better the entry
 
2. Reversal Breach

Take a Reversal Breach trade when price has breached through the SHORT/LONG Reversal Zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from Prometheus Trade Engine &
price action signal. Price MUST close INSIDE/ABOVE the SHORT reversal zone for a CALL OR INSIDE/BELOW the LONG reversal zone for a PUT.The closer the price
is to the Reversal Zone the better the entry

Please share comments, ratings & reviews

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO


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Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
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Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
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Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Aditya Jayswal
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Indicators
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Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
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CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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