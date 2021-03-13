Ichimoku Waves Meter vm RU

5

The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō!


Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short time. Effort put into performing the analysis is minimized many times in comparison with a similar measurement and calculation carried out using an excel. The indicator has been designed using the knowledge and experience of traders who use the Ichimoku kinko hyo strategy, as well as taking into account their expectations. The presented tool is the result of our work.

The modular structure of the indicator allows us to carry out the analysis in a logical sequence. The process starts from collecting data about the past waves which is then basis for calculating the future market movements. The data considered in calculations are crucial for the accuracy of the forecasts. This operation is minimized and gives an immediate measurement, which is displayed in a graphical form on the candlestick chart. Moreover, it can be personalized in many areas. The result can be presented as information on the graph in the form of values such as pips (Percentage in points), the number of candlesticks or the date of the forecasted change in the market.

The indicator allows us to use Time Theory and Target Price Theory at the same time. The obtained image shows the convergence of waves, which confirms the accuracy of the analysis. It is possible to hide the graphical or numerical informations that are not interesting at the moment. The indicator uses numerical values of Hosoda, which it recognizes on the chart and then emphasizes graphical distinction. This distinction depends on the degree of proximity to the basic numerical values. This allows the analyst to quickly draw the information of the emerging market situation, as well as indicate the stage of scenario implementation. The tool for calculating forecasted market ranges uses basic formulas for time and prices waves movements, which were derived by Hosoda. As an effect, we obtain prediction ranges from the nearest to possible further ranges in a very precise range.

The panel for automatic current measurements facilitates the work on the graph, where apart from the cycles with basic numerical values, there are also equivalent values, kakugi or jugi. When assessing the situation, it is also possible to use a panel for manual measurements. The basic schemes of Wave Movement Theory: V, N, E and NT have been supplemented with both habitual, negative and average ranges. In addition, with a high movement dynamics, a multiple of range is added, such as 2E or 3E. Depending on the measurement methodology used, make analyses both after the extremes and after closing the prices. In addition to the presented basic functions that are necessary to carry out the analysis according to the Ichimoku strategy, the indicator is also equipped with additional functions such as: analysis of candlesticks closures from a given period and presentation of the result of such measurement in the graphic form of the so-called. Kyushu legs. When analysing the cyclical nature of the market, it is also possible to use the functions of mirror reflections.


Notes:

- Preferred screen background color: "SlateGray".


If you will be using the program in the MT4 strategy tester remember to:

- Set the test model to: "Every Tick",

- If you want to use buttons or set measurement points you need to slow down the test significantly with the "Visual Mode" slider. 


Hardware Requirements: 

- Installed font: "Webdings".


This is where you buy the Ichimoku Waves Meter program in the Russian version

There are also language versions available in the store:

- English

- Japanese

- Polish

- Italian


Join our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/Ichimoku_Waves_Meter


In the "comments" section you will find full documentation of the programme, we encourage you to read the details.


We wish you profitable analysis.

Best regards

Ichimoku.eu Team


Reviews 1
Flavio Giorno
23
Flavio Giorno 2022.02.24 10:14 
 

tnx to the assistant i get the right indicator, it works well

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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The "Easy Ichimoku Wave Meter" indicator is a basic tool to automatically determine Waves according to Ichimoku! The indicator gives the possibility to simultaneously apply the Wave Theory, Time Theory and Target Price Theory according to the "Little Ichimoku" strategy developed by Sense Hosoda on the MT4 platform.  The use of this tool allows not only novice traders to instantly (fully automatic) determine the waves and their rapid interpretation, it also allows to automatically measure the pr
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Flavio Giorno
23
Flavio Giorno 2022.02.24 10:14 
 

tnx to the assistant i get the right indicator, it works well

Ichimoku sp z o.o.
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Reply from developer Bogdan Kobak 2022.03.28 21:38
Russian language version is for users with Russian geolocation / user's computer must be configured and have Cyrillic fonts uploaded.
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