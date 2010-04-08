Fixed Range Volume Profile V1

With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you.



Professional Volume Profile Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals trader.

This Indicator :

Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones.

- Works with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurrency, etc).

Works for all Timeframes (Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading).

- Uses Precise Tick Volume Data.

- Extremely Fast & Very Easy to Use .

Attributes: 

  • Beautiful and simple graphics and user interface
  • Easy to use
  • High speed compared to other similar products (use advanced search algorithm)
  • Ability to adjust the accuracy and speed of calculations
  • Available in all markets (Forex, stock market and crypto market)

Indicator Parameters: 

  • Calculation Period: With this option, you can specify the deep search in a specific time-frame.
    • M30 Minute: Calculation on M30 time-frame candles, Calculations with low accuracy and very fast (Recommended only in time-frame H30 and above).



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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Volume Profile on Fixed Range
Hoummad Elkraima
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With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurr
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important tools  for every trader, to manage his trading risk and keep the Balance safe.more than 60% of the Trader lose their investment because they don`t manage the  risk  very well.   With the  Risk Manager  Expert Advisor, you will be able to control your risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pa
VWAP 2 Bands Support and Resistance
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Indicators
This is a key indicator and guideline for institutions and pension plans that look to take large positions and need to know whether they are getting in at a good price or not. It also allows them to get into positions without disrupting the market or elevating prices unnaturally with their large orders, resulting in unfavorable entry prices for them. The VWAP is a major level of importance that a lot of big traders and institutions monitor and is why you should be paying attention to it too.  Ba
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
Utilities
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
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