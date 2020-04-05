The 1 minute GOLD scalper buy only

The 1 minute XAUUSD scalper sniper buy only is a highly specialized, precision-driven Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. Built on the fundamental bias of Gold's long-term bullish nature, this EA utilizes a strict "Buy Only" logic to capture explosive bullish impulses while strictly avoiding the noise of market downtrends.

Under the hood, this EA runs a complex, fully optimized algorithm combining H1 & D1 EMA trend filters, Daily VWAP, Volume analysis, and RSI momentum. To make it extremely user-friendly, all complex technical parameters are hardcoded and pre-optimized. You only need to manage your risk and money management, making it a true Plug-and-Play system.

📊 Outstanding Backtest Performance (Jan 2024 - Jun 2026)

Tested under the strictest conditions with 100% History Quality and Every tick based on real ticks (with 20ms delay emulation):

  • Initial Deposit: $1,000

  • Total Net Profit: $19,384.43

  • Max Equity Drawdown: Very safe at only 14.68%

  • Profit Factor: 1.88

  • Recovery Factor: 8.48

  • Risk/Reward: High Reward-to-Risk ratio with optimized Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

🔥 Key Features:

  1. Sniper "Buy-Only" Logic: Aligns with the macro-economic bullish trend of Gold. It waits patiently for the perfect bullish impulse before striking.

  2. Plug & Play: No complicated indicator settings. The strategy (ATR, VWAP, Vol, RSI, multi-timeframe EMAs) is hardcoded and already optimized for you.

  3. Smart Money Management: Features an Auto-Lot compounding system that safely scales your position size as your account balance grows.

  4. Daily Stop Loss Protection: Protect your account from black swan events. Set a maximum daily loss percentage, and the EA will stop trading for the day if the limit is reached.

  5. Auto Close Equity: Set a dynamic equity profit target. Once the floating profit reaches your goal, the EA secures the profit and closes all trades.

  6. Time Limit Management: Automatically manages stale trades. If a trade takes too long but is in profit, the EA will automatically secure the gains.

⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000

  • Broker Type: ECN / Raw Spread account with low latency (Low spread is highly recommended for scalping).

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal execution.

💻 Visible Input Parameters (Fully customizable):

  • Money Management: Toggle Auto Lot, set Base Lot, and define balance steps for lot increments.

  • Daily Stop Loss Settings: Define your max daily loss percentage to protect your capital.

  • Auto Close Equity: Set your base equity target and step increments.

  • Trade Settings: Customize Stop Loss, Take Profit (in points), Magic Number, and Pending Order Expiration.

  • Time Limit Settings: Define the maximum time limit (in minutes) for holding positions before auto-closing profitable ones.

Stop overcomplicating your charts. Let the 1 minute XAUUSD scalper sniper do the hard work for you. Grab your copy today and start compounding your Gold portfolio!


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