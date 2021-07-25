Project Gold MT5

Dear Investor,

I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data.

It:

  • Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth.
  • Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods. Every trade is protected with a stop loss.
  • Didn´t have a losing year since 2003.
  • little lossing months since 2003.
  • Backtests with high stability on 19 years (2003 - 2021) on XAUUSD .
  • Achieves an Return/DD ratio  of  39.72 shows the real power of the strategy.
  • Achieves a Profit Factor of 2.56, and a Win Rate of 86.01%.
  • Passes 500 rounds of Monte Carlo testing with: spread up to 60 pips, slippage up to 1.5 pips, 50% randomized history data, skipping 10% of the trades, and still has stable equity curves throughout all simulations.
  • Is unaffected from any intra-bar-action as it trades solely on bar open.
  • Is easy to set up: just modify the lots and enjoy.
  • Needs a minimum account balance of just $500 USD or equivalent.
  • Requires a leverage of only 1:100 up to 2% risk per trade.

More amazing trading system is still on going.If you have any questions, just send message to me and I will reply it as soon I see.

Attach the EA on XAUUSD M30 CHART 



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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
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