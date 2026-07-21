Set it up. Walk away. Let the setup come to you.

This EA is a fully automated XAUUSD trading system built around one core idea: most real reversals are set up by a liquidity grab, not called out of nowhere. It watches the H4 trend, waits for price to sweep beyond a recent H1 range and snap back inside it — a classic stop-hunt pattern — then times entry on a controlled pullback into a Fibonacci retracement zone rather than chasing the initial move.

How it manages a trade once it's open

This is where "set up and forget" actually means something — every position is handled automatically from entry to exit:

Stop-loss moves to breakeven once a trade is halfway to its target, so it can no longer turn into a loss.

As price continues in its favor, take-profit extends in stages through Fibonacci extension levels, with the stop trailing behind — winning trades aren't capped by a fixed target.

Daily trade logs and performance summaries are written automatically, so you can review exactly what happened each day without watching every candle.

Backtest results (XAUUSD, M5 execution / H4 trend / H1 range, tick-based testing)

Profit Factor: 2.03

Sharpe Ratio: 9.10

Recovery Factor: 3.30

61 trades, ~21% win rate — this strategy is built around a small number of large winners rather than a high hit rate, so win rate alone understates it

Maximum drawdown: 15.47%