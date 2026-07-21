Set Up And Forget
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Set it up. Walk away. Let the setup come to you.
This EA is a fully automated XAUUSD trading system built around one core idea: most real reversals are set up by a liquidity grab, not called out of nowhere. It watches the H4 trend, waits for price to sweep beyond a recent H1 range and snap back inside it — a classic stop-hunt pattern — then times entry on a controlled pullback into a Fibonacci retracement zone rather than chasing the initial move.
How it manages a trade once it's open
This is where "set up and forget" actually means something — every position is handled automatically from entry to exit:
- Stop-loss moves to breakeven once a trade is halfway to its target, so it can no longer turn into a loss.
- As price continues in its favor, take-profit extends in stages through Fibonacci extension levels, with the stop trailing behind — winning trades aren't capped by a fixed target.
- Daily trade logs and performance summaries are written automatically, so you can review exactly what happened each day without watching every candle.
Backtest results (XAUUSD, M5 execution / H4 trend / H1 range, tick-based testing)
- Profit Factor: 2.03
- Sharpe Ratio: 9.10
- Recovery Factor: 3.30
- 61 trades, ~21% win rate — this strategy is built around a small number of large winners rather than a high hit rate, so win rate alone understates it
- Maximum drawdown: 15.47%
Built for
Traders who want a rules-based, hands-off approach to gold — configure it once, let the daily logs tell the story, and check in on your own schedule instead of watching every tick.
Important
Backtested results reflect historical data and are not a guarantee of future performance. This strategy is built around liquidity-sweep and reversal behavior specifically — like any strategy, it will perform better in some market conditions than others, and no automated system removes risk entirely. Test thoroughly on a demo account before considering live use, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.