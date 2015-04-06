UniMartin

UniMartin is a universal Expert Advisor combining trend strategies, grid and martingale. The EA trades in the trend direction, making decisions based on the MA indicator (at least TrendBars amount of bars should closer for a trend to appear). If averaging is necessary, the minimum step is set for the EA. The decision on the need for averaging is made based on original methodology for determining the market volatility (the CoeffOfVolatMarket parameter can be changed from 0 to 10 with any intermediate value, for example: 1.4, 2.5, etc.). The lot size of averaging orders can be increased or decreased (the MultLot parameter can take fractional values). The averaging orders are placed as STOP pending orders. If necessary, they are moved following the price at a distance of PipsTrailStopOrders. If the trend changes, an order is opened in the trend direction, while the opposite branch is averaged further and closed at a profit of ProfitVsTrend. Thus, it is possible to customize the parameters quite flexibly and easily according to the applied strategy for almost any instrument.

The EA works with any broker on any accounts. Recommended leverage is 1:500 and above.


Pairs and timeframes

This Expert Advisor works with any pair and timeframe. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. Working timeframes: M15, M30, H1 and H4.


Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $500 (when using an initial lot 0.01 on the recommended pairs and timeframes).


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number.
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • ProfitOnTrend - the number of profit points along the trend.
  • StepVsTrend - step against the trend, in points (for 4-digit quotes, automatically recalculated for 5-digit quotes).
  • ProfitVsTrend - profit against the trend, in points.
  • PipsTrailStopOrders - distance for trailing averaging stop orders, in points.
  • StepTrailStopOrders - step for trailing averaging stop orders, in points.
  • CoeffOfVolatMarket - coefficient for estimation of the market volatility (0.0-10.0).
  • StartLot - initial lot.
  • StartBalance - balance at which the first order will have the initial lot. The volume of subsequent orders is increased in multiples of the balance. If set to 0, the initial lot does not increase automatically.
  • MultLot - lot multiplier, can be less than 1.
  • MaxStepNumber - the maximum allowable order number in the grid.
  • PeriodMA - period of the EMA indicator used to determine the trend.
  • TrendBars - the minimum number of candles closed below (above) the EMA line, at which a trend change is registered.
  • Comment - comment to orders.
  • WriteLittleInfo - if true, enables the text output on the chart.
  • WriteBigInfo - if true, enables the text output using capital letters on the chart.
  • status_line_color1 - color to output the capital letters on the chart during the BUY trend.
  • status_line_color2 - color to output the capital letters on the chart during the SELL trend.
  • status_line_size - font size of the capital letters on the chart.
  • status_line_font - font of the capital letters on the chart.
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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MartinTrend
Yuriy Barykin
Experts
MartinTrend trades in the market every day at certain times. To determine the trend direction, it uses a built-in original indicator on the specified number of bars of the current chart timeframe. After opening a trade, it either opens additional orders with decreased lot sizes, or averaging orders with an increase in the lot. It uses a risky martingale strategy with a constant coefficient of 2 both for decreasing the lot for additional orders and for increasing the lot for averaging. To reduce
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