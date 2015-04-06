UniMartin is a universal Expert Advisor combining trend strategies, grid and martingale. The EA trades in the trend direction, making decisions based on the MA indicator (at least TrendBars amount of bars should closer for a trend to appear). If averaging is necessary, the minimum step is set for the EA. The decision on the need for averaging is made based on original methodology for determining the market volatility (the CoeffOfVolatMarket parameter can be changed from 0 to 10 with any intermediate value, for example: 1.4, 2.5, etc.). The lot size of averaging orders can be increased or decreased (the MultLot parameter can take fractional values). The averaging orders are placed as STOP pending orders. If necessary, they are moved following the price at a distance of PipsTrailStopOrders. If the trend changes, an order is opened in the trend direction, while the opposite branch is averaged further and closed at a profit of ProfitVsTrend. Thus, it is possible to customize the parameters quite flexibly and easily according to the applied strategy for almost any instrument.

The EA works with any broker on any accounts. Recommended leverage is 1:500 and above.





Pairs and timeframes

This Expert Advisor works with any pair and timeframe. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. Working timeframes: M15, M30, H1 and H4.





Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $500 (when using an initial lot 0.01 on the recommended pairs and timeframes).





Parameters