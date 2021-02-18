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MT4 Version

BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5 — Real-Time Pip Monitor for Active Trade Management

BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a free MT5 utility that displays the total pip result from all open trades directly on your chart in real time.

The tool uses a clean color-coded display to help traders quickly identify winning and losing positions across active trades and currency pairs.

It is designed for traders who want clearer trade visibility, faster position awareness, and a simpler way to monitor active trading sessions without switching between multiple windows.

By keeping total open trade performance visible directly on the chart, traders can react faster without constantly opening the MetaTrader terminal window.

Key Features

Real-Time Pip Display — monitor the total pip result from open trades directly on the chart.

— monitor the total pip result from open trades directly on the chart. Color-Coded Trade Overview — quickly identify positive and negative trade performance.

— quickly identify positive and negative trade performance. Multi-Trade Monitoring — useful when managing several active positions at the same time.

— useful when managing several active positions at the same time. Clean Chart Utility — lightweight design focused on visibility and simplicity.

— lightweight design focused on visibility and simplicity. MetaTrader 5 Utility — simple utility for traders who want a cleaner view of open trade performance.

Why Traders Use It

When several trades are open at once, it can become difficult to quickly evaluate total position performance from the standard MetaTrader interface.

Open Trades gives traders a faster visual overview of active trade performance so they can manage positions with more clarity during live sessions.

Workflow Use Cases

Scalping — keep a fast overview of open trade performance during short-term trading sessions.

— keep a fast overview of open trade performance during short-term trading sessions. Intraday Trading — monitor running positions without constantly checking the terminal window.

— monitor running positions without constantly checking the terminal window. Swing Trading — track open trade performance across longer holding periods.

— track open trade performance across longer holding periods. Multi-Pair Trading — maintain clearer visibility when managing several currency pairs.

How to Use

Attach BlueDigitsFx Open Trades to your MT5 chart. Keep your active trades open as usual. Use the on-chart pip display to monitor total open trade performance in real time.

Recommended Infrastructure Pairing

Open Trades works especially well alongside BlueDigitsFx Command Center for traders who want a more complete execution and trade management workflow.

BlueDigitsFx Command Center focuses on order execution, risk calculation, breakeven, trailing stop control, market direction, momentum, and currency strength monitoring.

BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5 : Coming soon...



Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem

Open Trades is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem, focused on practical tools, workflow utilities, dashboards, market structure systems, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.