BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5

4.25

Free BlueDigitsFx Utility + Ecosystem Access

This free tool is part of the BlueDigitsFx trading infrastructure ecosystem.

Get updates, workflow resources, product releases, and official ecosystem access through the BlueDigitsFx bot.

Telegram Ecosystem
Website
MT4 Version


BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5 — Real-Time Pip Monitor for Active Trade Management

BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a free MT5 utility that displays the total pip result from all open trades directly on your chart in real time.

The tool uses a clean color-coded display to help traders quickly identify winning and losing positions across active trades and currency pairs.

It is designed for traders who want clearer trade visibility, faster position awareness, and a simpler way to monitor active trading sessions without switching between multiple windows.

By keeping total open trade performance visible directly on the chart, traders can react faster without constantly opening the MetaTrader terminal window.


Key Features

  • Real-Time Pip Display — monitor the total pip result from open trades directly on the chart.
  • Color-Coded Trade Overview — quickly identify positive and negative trade performance.
  • Multi-Trade Monitoring — useful when managing several active positions at the same time.
  • Clean Chart Utility — lightweight design focused on visibility and simplicity.
  • MetaTrader 5 Utility — simple utility for traders who want a cleaner view of open trade performance.

Why Traders Use It

When several trades are open at once, it can become difficult to quickly evaluate total position performance from the standard MetaTrader interface.

Open Trades gives traders a faster visual overview of active trade performance so they can manage positions with more clarity during live sessions.


Workflow Use Cases

  • Scalping — keep a fast overview of open trade performance during short-term trading sessions.
  • Intraday Trading — monitor running positions without constantly checking the terminal window.
  • Swing Trading — track open trade performance across longer holding periods.
  • Multi-Pair Trading — maintain clearer visibility when managing several currency pairs.

How to Use

  1. Attach BlueDigitsFx Open Trades to your MT5 chart.
  2. Keep your active trades open as usual.
  3. Use the on-chart pip display to monitor total open trade performance in real time.

Recommended Infrastructure Pairing

Open Trades works especially well alongside BlueDigitsFx Command Center for traders who want a more complete execution and trade management workflow.

BlueDigitsFx Command Center focuses on order execution, risk calculation, breakeven, trailing stop control, market direction, momentum, and currency strength monitoring.

BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5 : Coming soon...


Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem

Open Trades is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem, focused on practical tools, workflow utilities, dashboards, market structure systems, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.

Reviews 9
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2023.10.28 19:34 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

Toondizzle6
24
Toondizzle6 2022.12.16 23:08 
 

Pretty Good glad I found it

lots838now
130
lots838now 2021.04.22 07:39 
 

great stuff

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Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2023.10.28 19:34 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

wesleyictrader
14
wesleyictrader 2023.08.30 16:20 
 

It works but any object you put on your chart will be deleted kinda sucks. You can’t change Ggs with objects in the screen. Update would be nice bro

Ziggy Janssen
62533
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.12.29 02:53
Thank you for your feedback.
This issue has been fixed in version v1.11b.
The indicator now manages only its own objects and no longer affects user drawings.
We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.
MShammaleh
16
MShammaleh 2023.08.21 20:49 
 

Hi, dear first of all I'd like to thank you for your efforts to make trading world better. brother, I'm using Pip counter on MT5 but I'm facing a problem that every Horizontal Line deleted at the moment I add the indicator to the chart, could you please help me how to fix this problem.

Ziggy Janssen
62533
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.12.29 02:52
Thank you for your feedback.
This issue has been fixed in version v1.11b.
The indicator now manages only its own objects and no longer affects user drawings.
We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.
Toondizzle6
24
Toondizzle6 2022.12.16 23:08 
 

Pretty Good glad I found it

Thomas LeGrow
18
Thomas LeGrow 2022.08.08 20:19 
 

Good for keeping a running tally on pip gains and losses especially if you have multiple trades open. Problems that prevent me from giving it a higher rating include:

1. It will delete any horizontal lines you placed on the chart if you switch TF's.

2. The font is large and blocky and not adjustable. It would be very helpful if the font size and colors were customizable.

3. The position of the indicator is also not adjustable and can sometimes obscure the chart. Using the Chart Shift function may help with this but it's a work-around, not a solution.

This Indicator has been out for 18 months but it appears there has been no modifications since its release.

Ziggy Janssen
62533
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.12.29 02:53
Thanks for the feedback.
Adjustable panel positioning has been added in recent updates, while keeping the default layout unchanged.
We appreciate your input.
stanmar33
61
stanmar33 2021.09.18 16:11 
 

Good and simple indicator, but it has a problem - it deletes all objects (like horizontal trend lines) on the chart where it is attached, when the TF of that chart is changed back and forth....Not a major problem if you're using multiple charts like I do - I just have it attached to a chart where I don't need to change TF's.

YodarTrading
14
YodarTrading 2021.06.25 10:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Whitewolf222
14
Whitewolf222 2021.06.17 06:33 
 

This is really great as I find it very easy to count pips. Simple and attractive BUT, I am COLORBLIND. I CANNOT SEE THE "BLUE" IT BLENDS RIGHT IN WITH MY WHITE SCREEN. Yes, I could just change my background but I like the color scheme I have. If you could please change this I would appreciate it. It would be a lifesaver. Just make the color darker or customizable. 5 Star if you do it.

Ziggy Janssen
62533
Reply from developer Ziggy Janssen 2025.12.29 02:52
Thank you for the suggestion.
Customizable text and P/L colors have been added in v1.11+, allowing better visibility across different chart color schemes.
Your feedback helped improve the indicator.
lots838now
130
lots838now 2021.04.22 07:39 
 

great stuff

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