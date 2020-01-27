BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer

4.85
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx
Quick symbol switching for improved trading workflow
MetaTrader 4 version only
Optional access to updated & support via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant

🔹 BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer MT4

BlueDigitsFx Symbol Changer is a lightweight utility that allows traders to quickly change the symbol of an existing chart while keeping all indicators, objects, and chart settings intact.

It is designed to improve workflow efficiency when analyzing or trading multiple instruments.

🔹 Key Features

  • Instantly change the chart symbol with one click

  • Preserves indicators, templates, and objects

  • No need to open new charts or reload templates

  • Lightweight and resource-efficient

  • Designed for MetaTrader 4

🔹 How It Helps

Symbol Changer allows traders to reuse the same chart layout across multiple symbols.
This is especially useful for:

  • Manual chart analysis

  • Multi-market scanning

  • Comparing correlated instruments

  • Faster execution workflows

🔹 Notes

  • This is a utility tool, not a trading system

  • No signals, alerts, or automated trading

  • Designed for stability and simplicity

🔹 About BlueDigitsFx

Symbol Changer is part of the BlueDigitsFx trading tools ecosystem, focused on practical utilities for MetaTrader users.

Reviews 28
major448
176
major448 2020.12.12 02:15 
 

Very useful indicator. Helps speed up the analysis.

Son Truc
255
Son Truc 2020.11.10 17:40 
 

This is the best Indicator I have seen. Brilliant !

nimdeos
104
nimdeos 2020.10.15 21:35 
 

Great tool 5 Stars!!!

Recommended products
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicators
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Indicators
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Indicators
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
ReitakFX Trade Report
Boris Sedlar
5 (4)
Utilities
For more info,  questions   and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx Very informative and detailed tool for your account.  - pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips - profit growth chart Instalation : - open chart and delete every other indicator on it - put this report on chart Setting : - magic number - filters (comment, symbols, currencies) - date (today, week, month custom) - Start / End date (this is for custom date) - report type (open - only active trades wi
FREE
Heikin Ashi Smoothed
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Heikin Ashi Smoothed – MT4 Indicator Heikin Ashi Smoothed is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that enhances the traditional Heikin Ashi candlestick chart by applying an additional smoothing process using moving averages. This approach creates a much clearer visual representation of trends, significantly reducing chart noise and making it easier to identify the prevailing market direction as well as potential reversals. Main Features Displays smoothed Heikin Ashi candlesticks on the char
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Cycle Wave Oscillator MT4
Gia Thong Nguyen
Indicators
CYCLE WAVE OSCILLATOR indicator is an indicator based on cyclical price fluctuations. This indicator can help you determine overbought and oversold levels, and help you predict price trends within the cycle. MT5 Version here!  You can combine it with our indicators below to make your trading decisions more accurate: Supply Demand Ribbon MT4 Basic Feature: - Three Trend Types: + Zero + Basic + Advanced
FREE
FastTMALine mth PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
FastTMALine_mth_PRT is non-redrawn channel indicator and can be used to identify trend and support and resistance levels. Indicator settings allow you to assign a specific coefficient to each price channel, which makes it possible to narrow or expand each channel separately. The   FastTMALine_mth_PRT   indicator is a multicurrency instrument, so the choice of a timeframe depends solely on the trader’s preference.   FastTMALine_mth_PRT   indicator   can be used on any time frame, so you can eas
FREE
Dark Bands
Marco Solito
4.95 (155)
Indicators
Dark Bands   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Counter Trend  strategy but use also Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the inversions on the current instrument. Key benefits Easily visible take profit/stop loss lines Reliable bands lines with futuristic colors, and  Intuitive directional arrows Useful   statistics , which indicate the   win rate   of the signals   Plus Package  available, leave a feedback to receive
FREE
MASi Wave Histogram
Aleksey Terentev
5 (1)
Indicators
This is an implementation of the market cycle indicator described by Raghee Horner in the book "Forex Trading for Maximum Profit" . The current state of the market can be determined by analyzing the inclination angle of the exponential moving average (EMA) running on a period of 34 bars. If the EMA inclination is defined as the direction of the hour hand on the dial from 12 to 2 hours, then an uptrend is considered to be present; from 2 to 4 hours, the market consolidates; from 4 to 6 hours, a d
FREE
Sevens Heavens Multicurrency Indicator for MT4
Zakaria Rachid
5 (3)
Indicators
Hello, This indicator is a unique high reliability 7-in-1 multicurrency indicator comprising these sub-indicator’s: A Trend Power Crossover Indicator. A Percent Change Crossover Indicator. A Currency Overbought/Oversold Indicator. A Currency Deviation Indicator. A Currency Impulse Signal Indicator. A Trend Power Indicator. A Currency Volatility Indicator. The main advantage of this indicator is that it's reasoning by currency and not by currency pair. The values of each sub-indicator are calcul
FREE
XChannel
Wartono
Indicators
It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
FREE
XOATRHIST
Ainur Sharipov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This is one of my first indicators. Slightly improved. The indicator is based on point and figure chart, but their period is equal to ATR indicator values. Parameters: ATRPeriod - ATR period for calculation of steps. XOPips - manual pararmetr, ATR ignoring. Note: The indicator uses closes price, thus it is recommended to consider completed bars. There is a more visual, with the display of lines on the chart and alerts, paid version of XOatrline
FREE
Trendy Stocks for MT4
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.  The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control. The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state. In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.  For MT5 version, follow ::     https://w
FREE
Big Figure Indicator
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
Indicators
"BIG FIGURE INDICATOR" automatically identifies and draws horizontal lines on price charts at specific levels, such as whole numbers or half-numbers (e.g., 1.0000 or 1.5000 in currency trading). These levels are considered psychologically significant because they represent round numbers that big traders and investors may focus on, leading to potential support or resistance levels. The big figure indicator can help traders identify important price levels and make trading decisions based on these
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Indicators
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Growing Bands Sh
Nikolay Likhovid
3 (2)
Indicators
Do you use dynamic ranges (like Bollinger Bands or Envelopes) in your trading? A fixed period is usually used for such calculations. But is such approach relevant to the very nature of the market? In fact, the price chart consists of a series of successive processes - trends and flats. In this case, we can talk about the internal development logic inside a single process only. Therefore, the nature of the market is better described by dynamic ranges designed for the processes occurring "here and
FREE
Abiroid Golden MA Levels
Abir Pathak
Indicators
Similar to logic used in: Golden MA MTF TT   Overview "Golden MA" indicator for OB/OS levels. It's based on High/Lows of higher timeframe (HTF) previous bar. Only useful in swing trading or scalping. Best for at least M15+. For lower timeframes you'll need to change StartPips to lower value to get consistent lines. Because lower timeframes will have smaller pip distances.   Features - Define Higher Timeframes for Current Timeframe: Use a comma-separated list to define the higher timeframe for th
FREE
Rejection Swing
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Background :  Forex swing trading   is a short-to-medium-term strategy aiming to profit from price "swings" (short uptrends/downtrends) within larger market moves. This is a simple system that trades the rejection of a previous swing high/low . The system is non repaint and easy to use.Please use with discretion ,  it  gives a decent accuracy and would definitely improve your trades. You can use on any pair and timeframe
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Daily Volatility Tracker
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Daily Volatility Tracker is a practical and lightweight indicator designed to help traders monitor and analyze market volatility based on historical daily price movements. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or scalper, understanding how much a market moves per day is critical for: Choosing the right pairs to trade Setting accurate stop-loss and take-profit levels Adapting to changing market conditions MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134960/ Join To Learn Market Dept
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Candlesticks MTF 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Candlesticks MTF 4" is an information indicator that displays "Japanese Candlesticks" . The indicator analyzes and determines the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames.  An algorithm has been developed for the "Candlesticks MTF 4" indicator that corrects the discrepancy between the opening and closing times of candles from higher time frames. For example, if the opening time of a candle on a weekly time frame is the 1st of the month, and on the smaller time frame this da
FREE
T3IndiFast
Ridwan Kureemun
Indicators
Supporting file (2 of 2) for T3 Cloud MA Trend indicator derived from T3 moving averages. The cloud is bounded by a fast T3 and slow T3 lines. Buying/Selling opportunities above/below cloud. The fast and slow T3 MA lines can also be used as dynamic support/resistance for more aggressive entries. Use default values for best settings. The number of look back bars is user defined. This indicator can be used in combination with other strategies such as price action. Suitable for all time frames. Pr
FREE
T3IndiSlow
Ridwan Kureemun
Indicators
Supporting file (1 of 2) for T3 Cloud MA Trend indicator derived from T3 moving averages. The cloud is bounded by a fast T3 and slow T3 lines. Buying/Selling opportunities above/below cloud. The fast and slow T3 MA lines can also be used as dynamic support/resistance for more aggressive entries. Use default values for best settings. The number of look back bars is user defined. This indicator can be used in combination with other strategies such as price action. Suitable for all time frames. Pr
FREE
Level Box Tool
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Level Box Tool   is a powerful and user-friendly custom indicator designed for traders who utilize   technical analysis tools   like   rectangles   and   trend lines   to identify key support, resistance, and price zones. This tool simplifies and speeds up the process of marking chart levels, offering both visual clarity and precision with its fully customizable panel, and now includes   price-cross alerts   — so you’ll never miss a key level again. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Mr Beast Falcon zones
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (4)
Indicators
FALCON ZONES , OPORTUNIDADES EN EL MERCADO PARA COMPORAR O VENDER Características Destacadas: Identificación de Patrones de Velas: Reconoce una amplia gama de patrones de velas, desde patrones simples hasta formaciones más complejas. Proporciona una visión completa de la psicología del mercado encapsulada en las velas. Alertas Personalizadas: Configura alertas a medida para los patrones de velas que más te interesan o que se alinean con tu estrategia. Recibe notificaciones instantáneas cuando s
FREE
FxSProMT
Sergiy Podolyak
5 (1)
Indicators
The FxSProMT indicator shows the current market trend and trend change. Indicator Parameters Ind_Period - the number of previous bars used to calculate actual values. Number_Bars - the number of bars to display the indicator.. Too many bars may significantly slow down the operation of the trading terminal. Signal_Sound - sound alert to notify of trend change. The sound can be played multiple times until the signal is confirmed (the bar closes). Default is disabled. Signal_Alert - an alert to no
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (152)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator, and
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT4 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend rev
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
BlueDigitsFx Open Trades MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.25 (8)
Indicators
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Designed to improve workflow and trade management Also available for MetaTrader 4 Optional access to updates & support via the   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT5 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time. Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs. This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster d
FREE
BlueDigitsFx Open Trades
Ziggy Janssen
4.88 (26)
Indicators
Free Utility Tool by BlueDigitsFx Designed to improve workflow and trade management Also available for MetaTrader 5 Optional access to updates & support via the   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Assistant Bot BlueDigitsFx Open Trades is a powerful MT4 tool that displays your total pips from all open trades in real time. Its intuitive color-coded interface quickly indicates winning and losing trades across all currency pairs. This helps you monitor your trade performance effortlessly, enabling faster d
FREE
Synthethic Savages Alert for Volatility Indexes
Ziggy Janssen
4 (1)
Indicators
*Non-Repainting Indicator Arrow Indicator with Push Notification based on the Synthethic Savages strategy for synthethic indices on binary broker. Signals will only fire when the Synthethic Savages Strategy Criteria is met BUT MUST be filtered. Best Signals on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross. Synthethic Savage Alerts is an indicator that shows entry signals with the trend. A great tool to add to any chart.  Best Signals occur on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross + Signals on
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Powerful Mixed Oscillator for Accurate Market Reversal Detection BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator combining multiple indicator signals to help you precisely forecast market reversals. This indicator integrates two modules, including a fundamental oscillator,
BlueDigitsFx Command Center
Ziggy Janssen
4.83 (23)
Utilities
Trading Dashboard Utility by BlueDigitsFx Designed For centralized trade monitoring and control MetaTrader 5 version coming soon... Optional access to updates & support via  t the official BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant *All In One Trading Utility, Breakthrough solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! BlueDigitsFx Explains How To Use The Command Center In Detail :  https://youtu.be/rNZlrFMDHy8 BlueDigitsFx's Command Center Is An All in 1 Utility with a variety of options to work with.
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.77 (47)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT5 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for Newbie and Expert Traders The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a visual and alert-based MT5 indicator that helps you detect market structure shifts, breakouts, and trend
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT5
Ziggy Janssen
2 (1)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergenc
Filter:
mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2024.12.23 18:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jason Carson
478
Jason Carson 2023.08.07 20:05 
 

It's very slow to change the symbol and I usually have to click the button several times for it to work. Also doesn't show Gold.

Martin Tuke
275
Martin Tuke 2023.02.20 13:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nikolai Volkov
71
Nikolai Volkov 2022.07.07 09:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

A King
104
A King 2022.01.19 00:51 
 

Flawless indicator!

Zeenat G
69
Zeenat G 2021.04.02 18:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

major448
176
major448 2020.12.12 02:15 
 

Very useful indicator. Helps speed up the analysis.

Son Truc
255
Son Truc 2020.11.10 17:40 
 

This is the best Indicator I have seen. Brilliant !

nimdeos
104
nimdeos 2020.10.15 21:35 
 

Great tool 5 Stars!!!

Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 13:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Terrence Brannon
352
Terrence Brannon 2020.09.25 01:51 
 

Very handy tool. Accessible author.

ScorpioG
329
ScorpioG 2020.08.27 19:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kevke1309
54
kevke1309 2020.08.18 23:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

FauFau60
275
FauFau60 2020.07.19 22:02 
 

Simple and effective, a must have for forex traders.

shirvan sams
53
shirvan sams 2020.07.13 17:13 
 

Simple and easy to use! Great way to switch through your forex pairs while trading!

ilse.brits
79
ilse.brits 2020.07.13 10:29 
 

Just what i was looking for...simple and easy. Thank you

OSAMU TSUCHIYA
333
OSAMU TSUCHIYA 2020.06.23 01:53 
 

Must have! With using this convenient indicator, you do not need to open so many charts for each currency and CFD. You can swith between them and time frame.

PieterPost
59
PieterPost 2020.06.22 13:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alessio Bizzarri
3912
Alessio Bizzarri 2020.06.18 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

melco7
224
melco7 2020.05.29 04:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
Reply to review