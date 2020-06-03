BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT5

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BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT5 — Volume Divergence Indicator for Identifying Market Reversals

BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is an MT5 indicator designed to identify bullish and bearish divergences between price action and On-Balance Volume (OBV).

By comparing price movement with volume behavior, the indicator helps traders identify possible trend exhaustion, reversal conditions, and momentum shifts across different market environments.

The indicator highlights divergence patterns directly on the chart, helping traders analyze market structure with additional volume-based confirmation.


Key Features

  • Automatic Divergence Detection — identifies bullish and bearish OBV divergences directly on the chart.
  • Volume & Price Comparison — compares price movement with On-Balance Volume behavior.
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility — works on all supported MT5 timeframes.
  • Customizable Alerts — divergence alerts available through pop-up, email, and push notifications.
  • Clear Visual Signals — divergence areas displayed visually for easier interpretation.
  • Lightweight MT5 Utility — optimized for stable MetaTrader 5 performance.

Why Traders Use It

Volume divergences can help traders identify situations where price momentum and underlying volume behavior no longer align.

OBV Divergence can be used as an additional confirmation layer alongside trend analysis, market structure, support and resistance zones, or momentum-based strategies.

It is suitable for traders looking to combine volume analysis with technical chart structure.


Trading Workflow Examples

Reversal Analysis

Use bullish divergences near support zones or bearish divergences near resistance zones to identify possible reversal conditions.

Additional confirmation from price action or trend structure is recommended before entering trades.


Trend Continuation Analysis

OBV Divergence can also help traders identify weakening pullbacks inside larger trends by comparing price movement with underlying volume behavior.

This can be useful for traders looking for continuation opportunities during active market trends.


Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Higher timeframe divergence zones can be combined with lower timeframe execution models for additional market context.

Many traders combine volume divergence analysis with market structure systems and momentum-based workflows.


How to Use

  1. Attach BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence to your MT5 chart.
  2. Monitor bullish and bearish divergence signals displayed on the chart.
  3. Combine divergence signals with your preferred confirmation methods, such as structure, trend direction, or support and resistance.

Recommended Infrastructure Pairing

BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence works especially well alongside BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5 for traders who want to combine market structure analysis with volume-based divergence confirmation.

Easy 123 focuses on structure breaks, reversal detection, breakout analysis, and support/resistance zones, while OBV Divergence adds additional confirmation through volume behavior.

BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048


Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem

BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem focused on market structure tools, workflow utilities, execution dashboards, volume analysis, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.

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faithdefender
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faithdefender 2021.08.10 19:13 
 

So far I like what the indicator does. I am giving it 5 stars (which is very rare for me) because of how it behaves and because the price was under 50 bucks. It is clear that above the line you buy and below the line you sell. I am unable to use the MT5 indicator due to a gliche, and therefore cannot trade certain assets, but the Vendor provided me another indicator for the MT4, that works with Forex Pairs. So I am not out any money. My only other comment is that there is there is no ability to adjust the settings. I think we should be able to do this because Forex Pairs often beat to a different drum. I will try and update the review if anything changes. 3-31-23 UPDATE Gliche has come back. I have sent a photo of what the indicator is doing on all timeframes. The pair is the USDJPY.

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