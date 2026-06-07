BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5

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Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem.

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MT4 Version


BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis

BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from one centralized environment.

Built as part of the BlueDigitsFx trading infrastructure ecosystem, the Command Center combines order execution tools, advanced lot size calculation, breakeven management, trailing stop control, candle direction, momentum, multi-timeframe trend overview, and currency strength monitoring.

It is designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want cleaner execution, faster trade management, and a more structured workflow across different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.

Video Overview:
https://youtu.be/rNZlrFMDHy8


Core Features

  • Order Execution Panel — execute market orders, limit orders, and stop orders from one place.
  • Advanced Risk Management — calculate lot size accurately based on entry price, stop loss distance, account risk percentage, and pair value.
  • Market, Limit & Stop Order Support — risk calculation works across multiple order types.
  • Breakeven Feature — move stop loss to breakeven after a defined number of pips.
  • Trailing Stop Feature — trail positions after a defined pip gain with customizable step control.
  • Candle Direction — identify the latest candle close direction directly from the dashboard.
  • Momentum View — monitor current momentum direction for additional trade filtering.
  • Rainbow Trend — view overall trend direction across multiple timeframes at a glance.
  • Currency Strength — monitor relative strength across the major currencies.

Important Setup Notes

The dashboard features are calculated using live market tick data and display properly during active market conditions.

For the currency strength module to work correctly, ensure the major and minor pairs are visible inside your MetaTrader Market Watch.

All major features and inputs are customizable, allowing traders to adapt the dashboard to their own trading workflow.

Works with all brokers supporting MetaTrader 5.


Workflow Advantages

  • Centralized trading utility for execution, analysis, and trade management.
  • Helps traders structure entries, risk, and trade management from one dashboard.
  • Supports multiple trading styles including swing trading, intraday trading, and scalping.
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5.
  • Useful for traders who want faster decision-making without switching between multiple tools.
  • Designed to support cleaner and more consistent MetaTrader workflows.

Swing Trading Workflow

Use the Rainbow Trend and Currency Strength tools to align with higher timeframe market direction before executing trades through the order panel.

The Command Center works especially well when combined with structure-based tools such as the BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System.


Intraday Trading Workflow

Use Momentum, Candle Direction, and Currency Strength together to identify stronger intraday trading conditions and execute trades with predefined risk directly from the dashboard.

This helps reduce manual calculation time and keeps execution, risk, and trade management inside one structured workflow.


Scalping Workflow

Monitor short-term momentum shifts, candle direction, and currency strength while managing faster entries and exits through the integrated execution panel, breakeven feature, and trailing stop functionality.

For fast-paced trading, the dashboard helps reduce chart clutter while keeping essential execution tools visible in one place.


Infrastructure Pairing

BlueDigitsFx Command Center integrates especially well with the BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System for traders looking to combine structured market analysis with centralized execution and trade management.

Easy 123 can help identify market structure and reversal opportunities, while Command Center supports execution, risk calculation, trade management, and session workflow control.

Recommended Pairing: BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048


Part of the BlueDigitsFx Infrastructure Ecosystem

The Command Center is part of the BlueDigitsFx MT4 & MT5 trading infrastructure ecosystem focused on workflow utilities, execution dashboards, market structure systems, and trade management support for serious MetaTrader traders.

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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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