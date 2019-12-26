Synthethic Savages Alert for Volatility Indexes

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Arrow Indicator with Push Notification based on the Synthethic Savages strategy for synthethic indices on binary broker.



Signals will only fire when the Synthethic Savages Strategy Criteria is met BUT MUST be filtered.



Best Signals on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross.

Synthethic Savage Alerts is an indicator that shows entry signals with the trend. A great tool to add to any chart.

Best Signals occur on Fresh Alerts after our Savage EMA's Cross + Signals on PullBacks that touch our EMA's.



Avoid Alerts that are far away from our EMA's for highest probability.

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT5 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe



*Prefferd Timeframes ; Volatility Indexes 15M , Crash+Boom 15M, Step Index 15M

*Works On Any MT5 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders



DO NOT TAKE EVERY SIGNAL, YOU MUST FILTER THEM.