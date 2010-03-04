Arog mt5

Forex trading advisor  Arog   is an automatic scalping system that opens and closes transactions using a special tick analysis algorithm programmed in code without human intervention. The main task is to instantly make a deal where a person wastes time on analysis and decision-making. Scalp trading or scalping is a short-term trading strategy that a trader uses to frequently make small profits from small price changes that add up to a large amount over time. This strategy is very popular in markets with high volatility.

They also automate trading, removing the emotional burden from a person and saving time. Scalping is one of the types of short-term strategies, and the shortest of them. Using this technique, a trader makes a significant number of operations, each of which is opened for a short period of time. The profit from each individual transaction is very small, but in terms of the total amount of transactions it can reach decent values. The scalping strategy involves many short-term trades on small time frames. When trading with this strategy, a trader will often close a trade within minutes or even seconds.

This strategy is well suited for beginners, since it is automated and manual work can be very taxing on the nervous system. It is necessary to constantly monitor the charts so as not to miss a good opportunity, or so that an open position does not go deep into the negative. The Arog  trading robot, which is capable of generating a large number of short-term transactions without the participation of a trader, helps solve the problem of the scalper’s high emotional load.

The Arog  trading advisor is an automatic algorithm that performs the following tasks:

  • Instantly processes large amounts of data. Some robots even include fundamental analysis;
  • Automates trading. Performs actions that were performed manually;
  • Manages risks. The risk management system embedded in the code eliminates the emotional factor.

Environment for work.

This algorithm can be used both on the shortest minute timeframes M1, and on the longer M5 or M15. At the same time, when moving to a longer period of time, for example from M5 to M15, a decrease in profitability may occur. Leverage – from 1:100. The bot works on most currency pairs. It is necessary to take into account such broker parameters as the minimum allowed distance of stop loss and take profit to the price, spread, commission.


Forex advisor Arog  parameters:

  • Magic – Magic number.
  • Volume Stable – Fixed lot.
  • Money Management – Automatically calculated lot.
  • Lot Decimal – Rounding of lots.
  • Take-Profit – Take profit.
  • Stop-Loss – Stop loss.
  • MinProfit Close – Minimum profit at closing.
  • Draw Down – The maximum drawdown at which closing occurs.
  • Spread Restrictions – Restriction on the maximum spread.
  • Analysis Restrictions – Analysis of the number of ticks.
  • Size Pattern – The size of the tick pattern.
  • Minimum Identification – Minimum amplitude for registering a folder.


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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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