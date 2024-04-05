Greed Or Broke

LIVE SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218654

Greed or Broke? What would you choose as options?

Smart greed will shatter your limits, benefit your family, and create jobs, while being broke only fosters selfishness.


You've been heavily brainwashed by the system:
  • They pushed you towards technical analysis instead of data analysis. Would Warren Buffett ever rely on technical analysis?
  • They made you believe that "Take profits" and "Stop losses" are the keys to risk management, rather than managing drawdowns.
  • They taught you that greed is bad, keeping you poor and enslaved.
  • Why? Because for every loser, there's a winner. They've spread misinformation to take your money and keep you ignorant!

This isn't just an EA; it's a philosophy, fortified by data, AI, and years of struggle against ignorance.

WE REFUSED to remain losers, WE REFUSED to be slaves to ordinary jobs, so WE PUSHED HARDER than any other trader in history.

We leverage Data through a powerful AI that we developed, predicting markets extremes, then apply deep psychology to secure an average of 1% profits per day... consistently at low risk! (We are not allowed to guarantee profits, we just want you to testify and help us grow).


Greed or broke? Those are your options! Choose greed over broke! If you've made your choice, rent this EA, join our resistance, and our


PS: Immediately contact us on Telegram after rental to be given the procedure.


How does it work?

Our AI makes predictions every minute over certain markets (BTCUSD, EURUSD, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, GBPAUD, NZDJPY), and the EA is in charge of trading them using specific psychologies. 

Consequently the EA IS NOT BACKTESTABLE. Relying on the past for future decision making is the most unreliable thing in a perpetually changing and controlled market.



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Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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