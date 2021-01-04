No One Scalper
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This is the No 1 Scalper Forex EA
Very good Results on the one Minute Chart.
The Ratio TP vs SL is 2:1.
You will have many different Settings but please use the attached Set file to test it.
Important Settings to change
Use Time Filter: true
MA Mode
LEVEL UPPER 80
LEVEL LOWER 20
USE MA FILTER 2
MA Period 10
Please trade carefully .
If you need assistance to set up the robot, feel free to contact me anytime.
I wish everyone the most possible success.