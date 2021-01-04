No One Scalper

This is the No 1 Scalper Forex EA





Very good Results on the one Minute Chart.

The Ratio TP vs SL is 2:1.





You will have many different Settings but please use the attached Set file to test it.





Important Settings to change

Use Time Filter: true

MA Mode

LEVEL UPPER 80

LEVEL LOWER 20

USE MA FILTER 2

MA Period 10

Please trade carefully .

If you need assistance to set up the robot, feel free to contact me anytime.





I wish everyone the most possible success.