Resolved
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Resolved meter generates input signals and output levels with precision.
If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. Buy during an uptrend, when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend, when the price reaches the average or overbought. With this simple strategy, you can minimize your losses when the market is flat or volatile.