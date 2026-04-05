The Agency indicator reveals all the main market conditions (trend, retracement in a trend, flat), which allows you to enter the market at any time and use any trading methods and styles. The indicator is a directional system (ADX). The directional system was developed by J. Wilder in the mid-70s in addition to the PARABOLIC SAR system and then developed by a number of analysts. It has two main rows of points. The first row of red dots shows the direction of the sell trend. The second row of green dots shows the direction of the buy trend. There is no need to write how the indicator works, everything is clear from its settings.





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