Breakouts Strategy EA MT5

Breakouts Strategy EA is a Secure Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits for Forex Market. Safe strategy!

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.



The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade on H1 charts: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, DAX30, GOLD

- NOT Martingale! NOT GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used!

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM

To use the news filter you will need to add a URL to your MT4 terminal "calendar fxstreet"

- This is a full compliance with the FIFO method !







The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !

The System has a built-in protection against increased broker Slippage



The Expert has a built-in protection against large broker Spreads

The trading system Does Not leave Deals on Weekends

Each trade has a FIXED StopLoss, each Deal observes the expiration time. Each deal contains protection against Slippages and Spread Fluctuations in the Market.

The Expert System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!

The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market by 95% !

Input parameters

B A S I C

Allowable broker spread - Acceptable spread

Allowable broker slippage - Acceptable slippage

Broker GMT - fixed broker GMT (summer time GMT=3)

Show Info Panel - Show Panel

RISK - Deposit Loading for one transaction

Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size (If RISK=FIXED_LOT)

Fixed StopLoss - Fixed StopLoss

Enable Virtual StopLoss - Virtual StopLoss

Protection Of False Breakouts - Additional protection against false levels

Enable Fixed Profit - Enable First Fixed Profit for each transaction

Fixed Profit for deal - Fixed Minimum Profit for Each trade (without slipping)

Fixed Profit Step - Price Deviation from the first profit

Trailing Start Profit - Minimum Profit to Start Trailing Profit

Trailing Step - Trailing step

Enable Virtual Trailing - Enable Virtual Trailing

L O O P T R A I L I N G STOP Loop mode at a sharp Jump in profits - Enable Loop mode for Profit Taking

Net profit value for loop Triggering - Minimum profit required to activate the mode

Percentage of Profit - The percentage of the profits

The Percentage of Profits for a Loop - The percentage increment during compression of the profits R E C O V E R Y M O D E Use Recovery Mode - Activating recovery mode

Use AVERAGE Profit - Use the average profit from all orders

Use MAIN Order StopLoss - Use StopLoss from the very first order

AVERAGE Profit - Minimum profit to activate the trailing of orders

Distance between orders - Distance between orders

Maximum number of orders - Maximum allowed number of orders

Multiplier - Transaction multiplier ( optional Default=False ) R E C O V E R Y L O O P Percentage of Profit - The percentage of profit for the Trailing multiple orders

Increment Percentage of Profits - Percentage of deferred profit compression

Recovery Trailing Step - The trailing step, the average position

Min Percentage of Profit - Minimum percentage of profit taking after increment D E V I A T I O N Step Moving BUY - deviation for BUY trades

Step Moving SELL - deviation for SELL trades

Step Distance for BUY - accepted channel deviation for BUY trades

Step Distance for SELL - accepted channel deviation for SELL trades

Deviation for BUY - horizontal market offset for BUY trades

Deviation for SELL - horizontal market offset for SELL trades W O R K I N G H O U R S

Monday start hour - start time Monday morning

Friday stop hour - end time Friday night

Start hour - daily trading start time

End hour - daily trading end time

O P T I M I Z A T I O N Period ATR BUY - ATR period to optimize the orders of the BUY type

Parabolic Step BUY - Parabolic step to optimize BUY orders

Period ATR SELL - ATR period to optimize SELL orders

Parabolic Step SELL - Parabolic step to optimize SELL orders



