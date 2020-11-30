Breakouts Strategy EA MT5

Breakouts Strategy EA is a Secure Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits for Forex Market. Safe strategy!

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade on H1 charts:  EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, DAX30, GOLD

-  NOT  Martingale! NOT GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used! 

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM

To use the news filter you will need to add a URL to your MT4 terminal  "calendar fxstreet"

-  This is a full compliance with the FIFO method ! 


The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    

  •  The System has a built-in protection against increased broker Slippage
  •  The Expert has a built-in protection against large broker Spreads
  •  The trading system Does Not leave Deals on Weekends
  •  Each trade has a FIXED StopLoss, each Deal observes the expiration time. Each deal contains protection against Slippages and Spread Fluctuations in the Market.
  •  The Expert System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
  •  The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market by 95% !

Input parameters

B A S I C

  • Allowable broker spread - Acceptable spread
  • Allowable broker slippage - Acceptable slippage
  • Broker GMT - fixed broker GMT (summer time GMT=3)
  • Show Info Panel - Show Panel
D E P O S I T    L O A D 
  • RISK - Deposit Loading for one transaction
  • Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size (If RISK=FIXED_LOT)
  • Fixed StopLoss - Fixed StopLoss
  • Enable Virtual StopLoss - Virtual StopLoss
  • Protection Of False Breakouts - Additional protection against false levels
S M A R T    T R A I L I N G    S T O P 
  • Enable Fixed Profit  - Enable First Fixed Profit for each transaction
  • Fixed Profit for deal - Fixed Minimum Profit for Each trade (without slipping)
  • Fixed Profit Step - Price Deviation from the first profit
  • Trailing Start Profit - Minimum Profit to Start Trailing Profit
  • Trailing Step - Trailing step
  • Enable Virtual Trailing - Enable Virtual Trailing 

L O O P   T R A I L I N G  STOP

  • Loop mode at a sharp Jump in profits - Enable Loop mode for Profit Taking
  • Net profit value for loop Triggering - Minimum profit required to activate the mode
  • Percentage of Profit - The percentage of the profits
  • The Percentage of Profits for a Loop - The percentage increment during compression of the profits

R E C O V E R Y     M O D E 

  • Use Recovery Mode - Activating recovery mode
  • Use AVERAGE Profit - Use the average profit from all orders
  • Use MAIN Order StopLoss - Use StopLoss from the very first order
  • AVERAGE Profit - Minimum profit to activate the trailing of orders
  • Distance between orders - Distance between orders
  • Maximum number of orders - Maximum allowed number of orders
  • Multiplier - Transaction multiplier ( optional Default=False )

R E C O V E R Y     L O O P 

  • Percentage of Profit - The percentage of profit for the Trailing multiple orders
  • Increment Percentage of Profits - Percentage of deferred profit compression
  • Recovery Trailing Step - The trailing step, the average position
  • Min Percentage of Profit - Minimum percentage of profit taking after increment

D E V I A T I O N 

  • Step Moving BUY -  deviation for BUY trades
  • Step Moving SELL  - deviation for SELL trades
  • Step Distance for BUY  - accepted channel deviation for BUY trades
  • Step Distance for SELL  - accepted channel deviation for SELL trades
  • Deviation for BUY -  horizontal market offset for BUY trades
  • Deviation for SELL - horizontal market offset for SELL trades

W O R K I N G    H O U R S 

  • Monday start hour - start time Monday morning
  • Friday stop hour - end time Friday night
  • Start hour - daily trading start time
  • End hour - daily trading end time

O P T I M I Z A T I O N  

  • Period ATR BUY -  ATR period to optimize the orders of the BUY type
  • Parabolic Step BUY -  Parabolic step to optimize BUY orders
  • Period ATR SELL - ATR period to optimize SELL orders
  • Parabolic Step SELL - Parabolic step to optimize SELL orders


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Experts
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Experts
Grid EA Pro RSI  là một cố vấn lưới chuyên nghiệp hoạt động theo các chỉ báo RSI (Chỉ số sức mạnh tương đối). Và có chức năng Giảm Drawdown trên tài khoản bằng cách chồng các lệnh không có lãi. Biểu đồ hiển thị thông tin về lợi nhuận. - Sử dụng cài đặt mặc định cho khung thời gian GBPUSD, GBPJPY H1/M5 - Khuyến nghị nhà môi giới ECN có SPREAD THẤP: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - Thật tốt khi kết hợp với Tín hiệu Mua Bán để theo dõi Xu hướng và Chỉ Bán/Chỉ Mua cho công việ
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2020.12.04 19:40 
 

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Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2020.11.30 17:08 
 

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Nguyen Nghiem Duy
36302
Reply from developer Nguyen Nghiem Duy 2020.12.01 00:47
Change the parameters value
Defaul setting not for Backtest, it to passed to mql5 validiation.
You can use the setting same MT4 version to test, or change setting.
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