Breakouts Strategy EA MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 1 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Breakouts Strategy EA is a Secure Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits for Forex Market. Safe strategy!
The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.
The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade on H1 charts: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, DAX30, GOLD
- NOT Martingale! NOT GRID, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used!
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
- This is a full compliance with the FIFO method !
The trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !
- The System has a built-in protection against increased broker Slippage
- The Expert has a built-in protection against large broker Spreads
- The trading system Does Not leave Deals on Weekends
- Each trade has a FIXED StopLoss, each Deal observes the expiration time. Each deal contains protection against Slippages and Spread Fluctuations in the Market.
- The Expert System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
- The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market by 95% !
Input parameters
B A S I C
- Allowable broker spread - Acceptable spread
- Allowable broker slippage - Acceptable slippage
- Broker GMT - fixed broker GMT (summer time GMT=3)
- Show Info Panel - Show Panel
- RISK - Deposit Loading for one transaction
- Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size (If RISK=FIXED_LOT)
- Fixed StopLoss - Fixed StopLoss
- Enable Virtual StopLoss - Virtual StopLoss
- Protection Of False Breakouts - Additional protection against false levels
- Enable Fixed Profit - Enable First Fixed Profit for each transaction
- Fixed Profit for deal - Fixed Minimum Profit for Each trade (without slipping)
- Fixed Profit Step - Price Deviation from the first profit
- Trailing Start Profit - Minimum Profit to Start Trailing Profit
- Trailing Step - Trailing step
- Enable Virtual Trailing - Enable Virtual Trailing
L O O P T R A I L I N G STOP
- Loop mode at a sharp Jump in profits - Enable Loop mode for Profit Taking
- Net profit value for loop Triggering - Minimum profit required to activate the mode
- Percentage of Profit - The percentage of the profits
- The Percentage of Profits for a Loop - The percentage increment during compression of the profits
R E C O V E R Y M O D E
- Use Recovery Mode - Activating recovery mode
- Use AVERAGE Profit - Use the average profit from all orders
- Use MAIN Order StopLoss - Use StopLoss from the very first order
- AVERAGE Profit - Minimum profit to activate the trailing of orders
- Distance between orders - Distance between orders
- Maximum number of orders - Maximum allowed number of orders
- Multiplier - Transaction multiplier ( optional Default=False )
R E C O V E R Y L O O P
- Percentage of Profit - The percentage of profit for the Trailing multiple orders
- Increment Percentage of Profits - Percentage of deferred profit compression
- Recovery Trailing Step - The trailing step, the average position
- Min Percentage of Profit - Minimum percentage of profit taking after increment
D E V I A T I O N
- Step Moving BUY - deviation for BUY trades
- Step Moving SELL - deviation for SELL trades
- Step Distance for BUY - accepted channel deviation for BUY trades
- Step Distance for SELL - accepted channel deviation for SELL trades
- Deviation for BUY - horizontal market offset for BUY trades
- Deviation for SELL - horizontal market offset for SELL trades
W O R K I N G H O U R S
- Monday start hour - start time Monday morning
- Friday stop hour - end time Friday night
- Start hour - daily trading start time
- End hour - daily trading end time
O P T I M I Z A T I O N
- Period ATR BUY - ATR period to optimize the orders of the BUY type
- Parabolic Step BUY - Parabolic step to optimize BUY orders
- Period ATR SELL - ATR period to optimize SELL orders
- Parabolic Step SELL - Parabolic step to optimize SELL orders
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