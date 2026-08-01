US Tech Portfolio M15

Multi-strategy quantitative portfolio for US Tech / Nasdaq 100 (M15). 10 diversified strategies with strict drawdown control.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US Tech Portfolio M15 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the US Tech 100 index CFD (NDX / US100 / USTEC / NAS100) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 10 uncorrelated strategies into a single file. Developed using genetic algorithms and quantitative analysis, it focuses on achieving steady equity growth through strategy diversification.

Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Diversification: Operates 10 independent strategies simultaneously to balance drawdowns across different market regimes.
  • Strict Intraday Close (EOD): All positions are closed before the end of the trading session to avoid overnight swaps and weekend market gaps.
  • Risk Protection: Every trade utilizes a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry.
  • No Risky Money Management: Does not use Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging methods.
  • Self-Contained Executable: All indicator calculations are computed internally within the EA code. No external files or indicators required.
  • Periodic Updates: The portfolio parameters will be reviewed and updated every 3 months or as market conditions change.

Strategy Logic

The EA dynamically monitors market structure and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Linear Regression, QQE, and Trend indicators. Each strategy targets a specific market condition (trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion) during peak session hours.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Asset: US Tech 100 CFD (NDX, US100, USTEC, NAS100)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
  • Broker: ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution
  • Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

  • preferredFillingType: Order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or Return).
  • UseMoneyManagement: Enable or disable dynamic position sizing.
  • mmRiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  • mmLotsIfNoMM: Fixed lot size when money management is disabled.
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: Enable or disable daily position closure.
  • EODExitTime: Daily session close time (default: 23:00).

Please visit my author profile on MQL5 to explore additional Expert Advisors and trading tools.

Recommended products
PatternSense Pro
Carlos Andre Lopes Spinola
5 (1)
Experts
PatternSense Pro - Where Institutional Trading Meets Intelligent Recovery The EA That's Redefining Automated Trading Launch Special 299- First 10 buyers Only Let me introduce you to  PatternSense Pro  — the Expert Advisor that combines institutional-grade analysis with next-generation recovery technology. After 5 years of development and testing with professional traders, I've created a system that: Live Signal Sets https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ Analyzes markets like a hedge fund with 6 adapti
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Bitcoin Nova Aggressive Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN NOVA EA — Aggressive BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 10, MaxLot 50) with aggressive compounding on BTCUSD. In te
Gold AI Alpha Pro MT5
Yuriy Kuzmin
Experts
PROMO PRICE $79! This is a special introductory price for the first 10 buyers. The price will permanently increase to $149 on the next update! Buy now and save 45%! ️ CRITICAL SETUP REQUIRED (PLEASE READ BEFORE RUNNING): This Expert Advisor utilizes advanced external Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze market charts in real-time. For the EA to function properly, you must allow network requests in your terminal settings: 1. Open MetaTrader 5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors. 2. Che
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
Awkkkmot FX
Neiljun Sampan Cataag
Experts
THIS EA HAD A WINRATE OF 80% !!! How to use: The EA must be attached to  ONLY  one chart Symbol must be  EURUSD . Timeframe should be M5. Minimum deposit 100 USD. Recommended leverage 1:50 - 1:500. The EA should run on a VPS continuously. Recommended Inputs: Use Risk Percent: true Risk Percent: 1 Lot Size: 0.01 Target Points: 100 Magic Number: 123456789 Recommended broker: XM  or any broker that has a lower spread. If you choose XM as your broker please select MT5 for trading platform type an
QuantumEdge Indices Engine
Kiara Holmes
Experts
QuantumEdge Indices Engine is a momentum strategy for CFD indices on MetaTrader 5. It trades NAS100, US30, US500, GER40, and UK100 on the M5 timeframe. Entries are generated by a rolling z-score on close prices, with ATR-based stops and targets. A daily regime check inverts entry direction when a compressed range coincides with strong directional bias. The EA does not use grid, martingale, or hedging. One position per symbol. Mechanical exits. Trade events are written to the journal. Approach
Lycan
Leo Carlo Bermudez
Experts
Lycan is an automated S calping system optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader platform. The EA does not use grid or martingale recovery methods. It applies volatility-based stop loss protection and rule-based filters (spread, news, and session) to select scalp trade opportunities using confirmed breakout strength, rather than relying on high-frequency or recovery-based entries. Live Monitoring: Signal tracked on a Non-ECN, high-spread broker account. (Aggressive Settings Only) Monitor
FREE
Multi Harmonic
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Experts
The price is 450$ for next 10 buyers (Remaining copy :10) Next price: 600$ KAPITAL SECURE EA    : I s a fully automated "arbitrage" trading system, which is especially effective in trading popular currency pairs, it uses 11 pairs at the same time: EURCHF, GBPNZD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, EURCAD, EURUSD, EURJPY. In order to pass the MQL4 tests, we have modified the settings, you just need to download our profitable settings that we use on LIVE accounts. LIVE Signals: Capital #1  50K € Cap
Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
Este robô foi criado exclusivamente para operar no ouro (XAUUSD) e funciona melhor em timeframes médios (M30, H1) . Diferente de scalpers tradicionais, o Best Scalper XAUUSD 30min foca em reversões de tendência , utilizando indicadores avançados como RSI, Bandas de Bollinger e Price Action . A estratégia é baseada em detectar níveis críticos de suporte e resistência , onde o mercado tem uma grande probabilidade de inverter a tendência. Ele combina essa análise com volatilidade intradiária , gar
FREE
GBPJPY trending
Alfonso Martin De Lara
Experts
GBPJPY Trending in 1 Hour candelsticks Strategy in GBPJPY. Robust. Follows quantitative analysis that allows for medium and long-term growth. Ideal to combine with a diversified portfolio of Forex, indices, and commodities. This strategy combines Bollinger Bands and a price pullback on an hourly candlestick timeframe. Its profitability is 18%, with a contained drawdown of 20%. However, it is also recommended to work with a portfolio of 15-20 EAs with limited risk, allowing for low drawdown and s
SniperSP
Petr Popov
Experts
Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer. The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy on
BreakTheCage EA
Gerold Roy Baisie
Experts
Minimum Requirements Account Type: ECN / RAW / LOW Spread Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, or similar ECN brokers Minimum Deposit: $100 (1:100 leverage) Recommended Deposit: $200 (1:100 leverage) Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:100 recommended) VPS: Required for 24/7 operation Core Features Automated BreaktheCage  with adjustable range hours Dynamic position sizing : Fixed, Fixed per Balance, Percentage Risk, or Fixed Money Advanced stop management: Break-even, trailing stop, and dynamic
Yes I Can MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Yes I Can - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Yes I Can  Used    Mars 10 Bars Signal  indicator whit two way algorithm     The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Yes I Can It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to
Core Pulse X
Marvin Alain Bernard Barthelemy
4.86 (7)
Experts
Introductory price: 59 USD This is a limited launch offer. 5 licenses left at this price The next scheduled price will be 149  USD . The price will be adjusted progressively as the number of active licenses increases. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360740 Core Pulse X – XAUUSD Gold Scalping Hello, traders. Core Pulse X was engineered to approach XAUUSD with precision breakout execution, disciplined structure, and controlled risk exposure. Designed specifically for Gold scalping
SafeScalperPro
Muharrem Rogova
4.22 (23)
Experts
Safe-Scalper-Pro v3.41 - Conservative Expert Advisor for Breakout Scalping on XAUUSD, XAGUSD and Forex Majors in M5/M15 timeframes. Free with full source code available on the Code Base SAFE-Scalping-Pro Prime - The Professional Upgrade is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174356 Safe-Scalper-Pro downloaded daily by traders worldwide, based on the high demand and community feedback, we built the optimiezed and enhanced professional edition:  Safe-Scalper-Pro Prime unlocks the full sy
FREE
Insider Expert Advisor
Andrey Kornishkin
Experts
Советник   Inside Expert Advisor  торгует на откат после сильного движения . Торговая стратегия Советник выставляет отложенные ордера, которые тянутся за ценой, чтобы поймать откат против тренда. Пара EURUSD, ТФ М15. Первый ордер выставляется по следующим правилам: Если свеча бычья на текущем таймфрейме выставляется отложенный ордер на продажу; Если свеча медвежья   на  текущем  таймфрейме , выставляется отложенный  ордер на покупку; Ордер тянется за ценой до его срабатывания . Открытые позиции
Of the Return if Possible MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
When you are on the way, the GPS detects wrong points on your way, at that moment you decide if you pay attention to the GPS and turn around if possible. Or continue on your way. This system detects the points where the market has to continue in the trend or initiate the return to the range. It allows the trader to choose the appropriate direction. And as the market moves away from our point, the intensity of our decision increases. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used wit
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Experts
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
3 (2)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
BandSnap
Augusto Jr Caraig
Experts
BandSnap Grid EA is a professional mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability price snap-back opportunities using Bollinger Bands, then protects your capital with a smart grid recovery system. The strategy is simple and proven: when price spikes outside the Bollinger Bands and immediately closes back inside, it signals an exhausted move that is likely to reverse. BandSnap enters at this exact moment — the snap-back — and targets a clean 50-pip recovery.
ReversMartinTral
Dim Hakimov
Experts
Those familiar with chess-playing robots that successfully defeat grandmasters, know very well what a complex and large card catalog is. As a result, the Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on 320 reversal and 302 flat patterns formed by day candles on 7 major currency pairs, displayed on screenshots ( EURUSD_i, GBPUSD_i) from 12.01.2012 to 04.22.2018 (account currency USD, "Every tick" test mode, M1, MetaTrader 5). Positions are opened by analyzing the current and previous day candles with impu
Night Glory
Ivan Martin Piera
Experts
New Version Launch special offer, ONLY 150$ ! Live monitoring account (Real Account / Zero Spread / Default Settings / Recommended pairs) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1375120 Night Glory is a multi-currency expert advisor. It works finding possible reversal patterns in quiet market hours. Key features: Multi-currency: trade unlimited pairs with only one chart setup Configurable money management (Auto or Manual) Proprietary trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss in every position No grid, no ma
Night horizontal
Vadim Zotov
Experts
Night scalping trading in the horizontal Bollinger channel. No risky strategies. All trades are protected by a stop loss. Accounting for the features of real accounts. It is possible to work with a minimum initial deposit of $10. Strategy. At night, near the rollover, market movements usually slow down, since at this time there are no strong disturbing factors. Price movements become small, but quite predictable. As a rule, they have the form of harmonic fluctuations. These movements can be used
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Hybrid Grid Pro EA
Hammad Malik Ejaz Ahmad Ansari
Experts
Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5 Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas. IMPORTANT!   After the purchase please send me a private message to receiv
Cypher X
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Experts
CYPHER X: This bot is designed to trade the USDJPY pair on the 1-hour timeframe . It uses a combination of technical indicators to automatically execute entries and exits , always placing a stop loss and take profit . It also includes customizable features such as an automatic break-even when reaching a 1:1 risk-reward ratio, along with other adjustable options based on your preferences. The bot has shown consistent profitability from 2013 to the present , even under varying market conditions, w
GoldMatrixM5
Qun He
Experts
Gold Matrix M5 — ADX Trend & Range Expert for XAUUSD Only supports XAUUSD M5 timeframe Strategy Tester results (example): • 529 trades | Win rate 70.3% • Profit Factor 1.37 | Sharpe Ratio 2.63 • Max balance drawdown 8.6% • Smooth equity curve (LR correlation 0.92) STRATEGY ADX auto-switches between trend pullback and Bollinger mean-reversion on XAUUSD M5. 7 indicators: EMA, RSI, MACD, ADX, ATR, Bollinger Bands, CCI. RISK FEATURES ATR SL/TP | Min R:R filter | Breakeven | Trailing stop Drawdown g
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
More from author
CRT Master Indicator MT4
Javier Sobrino Vega
Indicators
CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles. An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 p
CRT Master Indicator
Javier Sobrino Vega
Indicators
CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles. An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 p
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
US 500 Index Portfolio H1
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
Cartera cuantitativa multiextrategia para indice SP500 (H1). 9 estrategias diversificadas con estricto control de pérdidas. Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD. US 500 Index Portfolio H1 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the S&P 500 Index CFD (US500 / SP500 / SPX / USA500) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines 9 uncorrelated strategies into a single executable file. Developed through genetic algorithms and
US Yen Portfolio H1
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
Multi-strategy quantitative portfolio for USDJPY (H1). 6 diversified strategies with strict drawdown control. Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD. US Yen Portfolio H1 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the USDJPY currency pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines 6 uncorrelated breakout and mean-reversion strategies into a single executable file. Developed through genetic algorithms and quantitative modelin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review