BB vector dynamics robot
- Experts
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
BBVectorDynamics_Robot is an innovative trading advisor specifically designed for volatile markets. Based on unique algorithms for analyzing market forces and identifying imbalances between buyers and sellers, this advisor helps you make precise and well-considered decisions in the trading process.
- Calculation of dynamic vectors. System determines the differences between the extreme price values and smoothed averages over a specified period. This process allows for a more accurate assessment of the current market state, detecting imbalances between buying and selling activities, and predicting potential trend reversals.
- Analysis of market's force dynamic. Changes in the values reflecting market participants' activity are evaluated. An increase in one value reflects growing buyer pressure, while a decrease in another value indicates an increasing role of sellers. These data help determine the dominant direction of market movement and find optimal moments to exit the market.
- Additional filtering of trend data. Market indicator changes are compared with price movement dynamics. Discrepancies between these factors facilitate forecasting shifts in the current trend. Identifying such moments helps close positions timely and minimize risks.
- Filter for confirming stable trends. The stability of certain market indicator values over extended periods is analyzed. This confirms the stability of the current market trend, ensuring confidence in its further development. This information is necessary for maintaining open positions or planning new trades within the existing trend.
- The advisor is intended for trading with dynamic, volatile markets. The advisor focuses on highly volatile currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY, providing a steady flow of quality trading signals. Trading is possible on timeframes M30, H1, H2, and H3, allowing adaptation to various market conditions.