Multi Arm Bandit Agent

Multi Arm Bandit Agent – Adaptive Learning & Decision Engine

An advanced trading system powered by a multi-arm bandit algorithm that continuously learns and adapts to market conditions. The agent optimizes trade execution, sizing, and decision-making in real time based on performance feedback.

https://rinfinity.com/en/welcome-bonus?a=xnusq

Decision Logic:

  • Uses UCB formula: exploit + explore where exploration = C * sqrt(log(totalPulls + 1) / armPulls)
  • Context-based priors guide decisions using historical performance
  • STRONG arm activates only after sufficient contextual validation
  • HOLD action is penalized to encourage execution in favorable conditions

The system dynamically evolves its strategy per market context, delivering stable, data-driven trading behavior with improved consistency in this latest version.


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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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