Multi Arm Bandit Agent
- Experts
-
Florin TudorI'm m a Forex en stocks trader en software developer
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 27 April 2026
- Activations: 15
Multi Arm Bandit Agent – Adaptive Learning & Decision Engine
An advanced trading system powered by a multi-arm bandit algorithm that continuously learns and adapts to market conditions. The agent optimizes trade execution, sizing, and decision-making in real time based on performance feedback.
https://rinfinity.com/en/welcome-bonus?a=xnusq
Decision Logic:
- Uses UCB formula: exploit + explore where exploration = C * sqrt(log(totalPulls + 1) / armPulls)
- Context-based priors guide decisions using historical performance
- STRONG arm activates only after sufficient contextual validation
- HOLD action is penalized to encourage execution in favorable conditions
The system dynamically evolves its strategy per market context, delivering stable, data-driven trading behavior with improved consistency in this latest version.