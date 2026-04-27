Multi Arm Bandit Agent – Adaptive Learning & Decision Engine

An advanced trading system powered by a multi-arm bandit algorithm that continuously learns and adapts to market conditions. The agent optimizes trade execution, sizing, and decision-making in real time based on performance feedback.

https://rinfinity.com/en/welcome-bonus?a=xnusq



Decision Logic:

Uses UCB formula: exploit + explore where exploration = C * sqrt(log(totalPulls + 1) / armPulls)

Context-based priors guide decisions using historical performance

STRONG arm activates only after sufficient contextual validation

HOLD action is penalized to encourage execution in favorable conditions

The system dynamically evolves its strategy per market context, delivering stable, data-driven trading behavior with improved consistency in this latest version.