Practise Master

Dear Friends,

Practise master is a Utility program design to work in Live and  Strategy Tester. But Main purpose is to work in  Strategy Tester. With the help of this program you can take a good practise in strategy Tester. 

Please rate this application for the better 

Benefits.

1. Save lot of time when using this program in Live or  Strategy Tester.

2. Very useful to beginners. Demo account will not work in Sat & Sun Days(Market closed days). But for many users have office leave in Sat & Sun(have time). They can use this program to train himself for successful trading.

3. You can train yourself with 1 year data in one day using this program in Strategy Tester. Faster you get knowledge about Forex trading. Practise  & become Master.

4. Very easy to place order in live accounts with Stoploss & Target points. 

5. You have option to close all your trading in one click.

I believe this small Utility tool can build a strong muscle in trading. 


Regards, 

Sankar Ganesh G




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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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