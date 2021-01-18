Dear Friends,

Practise master is a Utility program design to work in Live and Strategy Tester. But Main purpose is to work in Strategy Tester. With the help of this program you can take a good practise in strategy Tester.

Please rate this application for the better



Benefits.

1. Save lot of time when using this program in Live or Strategy Tester.

2. Very useful to beginners. Demo account will not work in Sat & Sun Days(Market closed days). But for many users have office leave in Sat & Sun(have time). They can use this program to train himself for successful trading.

3. You can train yourself with 1 year data in one day using this program in Strategy Tester. Faster you get knowledge about Forex trading. Practise & become Master.

4. Very easy to place order in live accounts with Stoploss & Target points.

5. You have option to close all your trading in one click.

I believe this small Utility tool can build a strong muscle in trading.





Regards,

Sankar Ganesh G











