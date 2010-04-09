SymbolsAnalyze

Make trades on symbols which are corelated not making any sense. So what if we can check, which of symbols are not corelated to each other and are oposit in current trend.

For this simple and quick analyze you can use this utility. Simply run and see list of symbol pairs which are oposit to each other. Results of analyse will be printed in Strategies log.

Duplicity A -> B == B -> A is not displayed.





You can specify period for which will be calculated trend (Daily,Hourly,Mothly), choice depends on your time management and invest strategy, default id one day.

Minimum difference between prices of current and steps befor in percentage, default 2%.

Number of steps to be used in calc of minimum difference.