Easy Chart Navigate

This indicator will allow you to quickly go to the chart section that interests you, without unnecessary time costs.

pt_shift - step of vertical scrolling;



ButtonsHeight - button height;



ButtonsWidth - button width;



ButtonsColor - color of buttons;



ButtonsBordersColor - button border color;



Font - font;



TextColor - button text color;



TextSize - button text size;



ButtonsBack - buttons in the background;



ButtonsSelection - select buttons for movements;



ButtonsHidden - hide buttons in the list of objects;



ButtonsZOrder - priority on mouse click;

