Easy Chart Navigate
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 18 December 2019
- Activations: 5
This indicator will allow you to quickly go to the chart section that interests you, without unnecessary time costs.
pt_shift - step of vertical scrolling;
ButtonsHeight - button height;
ButtonsWidth - button width;
ButtonsColor - color of buttons;
ButtonsBordersColor - button border color;
Font - font;
TextColor - button text color;
TextSize - button text size;
ButtonsBack - buttons in the background;
ButtonsSelection - select buttons for movements;
ButtonsHidden - hide buttons in the list of objects;
ButtonsZOrder - priority on mouse click;