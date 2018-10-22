Buffer Scaner for BinaryOption Script

Buffer Scanner is a Scripts to help you export only 2 buffers of your custom indicator data with history date time and open&close price in CSV file, The file name already has rename. More like for BinaryOptions indicators, analyzes, you can modify the input from script  parameters，especially~！No need to worry about the indicator sets bars limited, some of the indicators have parameters, but important thing is bars limited, remind you this script just only for "The indicator which has one parameter is bars limit".

So if you want to scan the indicator has more then one parameter, contact me, I will offer you a price for the 'custom script'.

Finally! you can export how many ranges of history data you want, enjoy it, hey buddy'~!

The new version is no need to modify bars history, by default, it already set to unlimited bars, you can see the picture below it shows an example: "BinaryProfit3.0" indicator only has a parameter, so which means can only run on the what indicator has one parameter is bars history.

Version  -----For BarsHistory has a Limit----   

Start_time : 2007.12.31 00:00  //from when

Stop_time : 2018.8.31 23:59    //to when

IndicatorName : IndicatorName   // enter your IndicatorName

The file export to \MQL4\Files, when the script runs end

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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