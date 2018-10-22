Buffer Scaner for BinaryOption Script

Buffer Scanner is a Scripts to help you export only 2 buffers of your custom indicator data with history date time and open&close price in CSV file, The file name already has rename. More like for BinaryOptions indicators, analyzes, you can modify the input from script parameters，especially~！No need to worry about the indicator sets bars limited, some of the indicators have parameters, but important thing is bars limited, remind you this script just only for "The indicator which has one parameter is bars limit".

So if you want to scan the indicator has more then one parameter, contact me, I will offer you a price for the 'custom script'.



Finally! you can export how many ranges of history data you want, enjoy it, hey buddy'~!

The new version is no need to modify bars history, by default, it already set to unlimited bars, you can see the picture below it shows an example: "BinaryProfit3.0" indicator only has a parameter, so which means can only run on the what indicator has one parameter is bars history.

Version -----For BarsHistory has a Limit----

Start_time : 2007.12.31 00:00 //from when

Stop_time : 2018.8.31 23:59 //to when

IndicatorName : IndicatorName // enter your IndicatorName