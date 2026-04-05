Trend VZ informs about the emergence of a new trend, and also serves to identify reversal points of price change. The main problem a trader faces is determining the point of entry into the market. Trend VZ is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You won't find such an indicator anywhere else. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. Works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies.





An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help you monitor several trading instruments at once. You just need to install the indicator on the charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will be triggered. With our alert system, you will never miss a signal to open a position!





Benefits